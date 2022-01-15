Tens of thousands of Duke Energy customers lose power across Carolinas due to winter storm

Tens of thousands of Duke Energy customers lost power across the Carolinas due to the winter storm that moved in overnight Saturday.

The company has more than 10,000 response workers on standby to start restoring power once the weather permits. Crews have also come from different states across the country like Texas, Florida, and Ohio.

“Four thousand of those are from other states and utilities. So here at Charlotte Motor Speedway, we’ve got around 250 to 300 trucks. About 500 people who are ready to respond to outages if they occur tomorrow,” Wheeless said.

Ice buildup on trees and branches that causes them to fall on power lines is usually the main reason behind power outages during a winter storm. Specifically, ice buildup of a quarter-inch or more is usually the threshold amount that causes trees and branches to fall.

A lot of ice buildup directly on power lines can also cause lines to fall.

Officials said the goal is to restore power as quickly as possible, though some outages could last for days.

“When we have these big outages, really the first day, we accomplish a great deal that first day. But we know there are going to be problem areas where that outage could go two, three or four days. So people need to be ready. Be prepared. We’re looking at where can we get the most customers back on the quickest and that’s where we’re targeting,” Wheeless said.

North Carolina Emergency Management officials recommend these winter weather tips:

Always keep at least a three-day supply of nonperishable food and a supply of medication in your home.

Keep cell phones and mobile devices charged in case of power outages.

Keep fresh batteries on hand for weather radios and flashlights.

Dress warmly. Wear multiple layers of thin clothing instead of a single layer of thick clothing.

Properly vent kerosene heaters and ensure generators are operated outside and away from open windows or doors to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning. Never burn charcoal indoors or use a gas grill indoors.

Use a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration weather radio or a weather alert app on your phone to receive emergency weather alerts.

Store an emergency kit in your vehicle. Include scraper, jumper cables, tow chain, sand/salt, blankets, flashlight, first-aid kit and road map.

Make an emergency supplies kit for your pet and include medical records, leash and feeding supplies, enough food and for several days, and pet travel carrier.

Do not leave pets outside for long periods of time during freezing weather.

With heavy rain and coastal flooding possible across eastern North Carolina, it is important to never drive through flooded roadways.

for additional information on winter weather preparation, as well as information on power outages. Visit DriveNC.gov for current travel conditions from NCDOT.

You can report an outage to Duke Energy by calling 1-800-POWER.

