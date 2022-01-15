NWS: 41 mph gusts, slight chance of snow in Chickasha

Pixabay

Howling winds may blow in a little snow on Saturday.

In the Chickasha area, strong winds began on Friday along with dropping temperatures last night.

Today, the National Weather Service (NWS) has forecast a 20% chance of snow before 3 p.m. North winds 25-30 mph may gust up to 41 mph. The projected temperature high for Saturday is 32 degrees. Tonight, the NWS predicts a low of 16 degrees with winds blowing 18-23 mph. Gusts could reach up to 32 mph.

NWS has issued a wind advisory for much of Oklahoma today. Residents are advised to use caution while driving, especially low-profile vehicles. NWS cautions that the wind gusts could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs and power lines may also be impacted.

Sunny skies are expected to return on Sunday with a high of 51 degrees and calmer winds blowing 5 to 9 mph, according to NWS.