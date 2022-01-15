Man Killed Trying To Break Up Fight In Koreatown

LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – An employee was shot and killed by a customer following a dispute at a bar in Long Beach late Sunday night, authorities said. The shooting occurred at 10:15 p.m. in the 1900 block of Willow Street, according to Long Beach police. It took place in a bar called the Crow’s Nest, the Long Beach Post reported. According to police, a male customer got into a verbal altercation with a male employee. The customer then pulled out a gun and opened fire, striking him. The victim was rushed by ambulance to a hospital, where he died, police said. His name was not immediately released. The suspect was last seen running from the bar. A description was not immediately provided. It’s unclear if investigators had surveillance video of the shooting, or an identification for the suspect. The details of the dispute that lead up to the shooting were not confirmed.

