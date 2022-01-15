ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Killed Trying To Break Up Fight In Koreatown

Cover picture for the articleKOREATOWN (CBSLA) – A man has died after trying to break up outside a fight at 7-Eleven store in Koreatown on 6th street and Alexandria. First responders who reported to the scene at around 2 a.m. found that the Good Samaritan was stabbed by one of the men involved...

