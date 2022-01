Moon Knight is getting a brand new anthology alongside that shiny new Disney+ series trailer. Today, GamesRadar reports that Jonathan Hickman and Chris Bachalo are getting fans ready for the spectacle with four issues of dark violence. April is the release month for the first book with the others following suit. The Fist of Khonshu will be getting the popular white, black, and red treatment in Moon Knight: Black, White, and Blood. The list of creators on board for these stories are writer Marc Guggenheim and artist Jorge Fornes. Also along are writer Murewa Ayodele and Dotun Akanda on art. Each one of these stories will tweak what readers know about Marc Spector and his many personalities.

COMICS ・ 10 HOURS AGO