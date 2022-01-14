ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Scream’ Star Neve Campbell Details On-Set Bear Attack

By Lauryn Snapp
94.5 PST
94.5 PST
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Neve Campbell recently sat down with Kelly Clarkson on The Kelly Clarkson Show to promote her new Scream movie and shocked fans by revealing that she once was attacked by a bear while filming. While Campbell did not reveal the name of the movie she was attacked while on...

wpst.com

Comments / 0

Related
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Neve Campbell dragged through forest by bear on movie set

Neve Campbell was attacked by a bear on a movie set. The ‘Scream’ star shared a real-life horror movie moment while filming with the animal in the Canadian wilderness as a teenager. The 48-year-old actress told 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' this week: “I was 17 years old and...
CELEBRITIES
chatelaine.com

Neve Campbell On Scream’s Much-Anticipated Return

The Scream franchise marked a turning point for the horror genre. In fact, its first three instalments remain among the top-grossing slasher films of all time. Ghostface, the franchise’s antagonist, has been tormenting the citizens of the fictional Californian town of Woodsboro for over 25 years; and while Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) was his very first target, a new set of teenagers have found themselves the victims of his latest vendetta. Can Sidney—who is no longer the adolescent we once knew but a mother with a family of her own—manage to work with legacy characters Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox) and Dewey Riley (David Arquette) to stop Ghostface once again? With the return of the original characters, a new cast and a new pair of directors, we’re itching to find out what happens and whether this instalment will live up to its name.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neve Campbell
Person
Kelly Clarkson
HuffingtonPost

Neve Campbell Chimes In On Fan Theory That 'Scream' Killers Billy And Stu Are Gay

With a fifth chapter of “Scream” due in theaters this week, Neve Campbell is taking time to address some fan theories about the iconic horror franchise. Speaking to Pride Source in a video interview released Monday, the actor touched on the rumor that Billy (played by Skeet Ulrich) and Stu (Matthew Lillard), the killers in the original 1996 movie, were actually a closeted gay couple.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Scream Stars Neve Campbell and David Arquette Speak Out on Returning Without Wes Craven

When Scream opens in theaters on Friday, it will be a bittersweet franchise first. The fifth film in the overall Scream franchise will be directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett instead of the legendary Wes Craven, who passed away in 2015. Now, just days before the film's eagerly anticipated release, stars Neve Campbell and David Arquette are opening up about returning to the franchise without Craven, revealing that they were initially apprehensive, but Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett made it clear that they respected Craven deeply and that the new Scream honors the late director's legacy.
MOVIES
TODAY.com

Neve Campbell reveals scariest on-set experience (and it involves a bear)

On “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” “Scream” actor Neve Campbell shares the scariest experience she’s had on set – and it did not involve a person in a white mask. Rather, she shares how she dipped her hand in honey to encourage a bear to chase her for a scene when she was 17. She goes on to explain how things quickly went awry.Jan. 13, 2022.
PETS
WHAS 11

Neve Campbell and Courteney Cox on Their Close Bond After 25 Years of 'Scream' (Exclusive)

Sidney and Gale are back at it again! Twenty-five years after first battling Ghostface in the 1996 horror classic Scream, the duo is reuniting on the big screen to take on a new psycho killer who has donned the mask to target a new crop of teens. Neve Campbell and Courteney Cox reprise their roles in the highly anticipated fifth entry in the $600 million franchise -- once again titled Scream -- but don't expect these final girls to be at each other's throats like in previous entries.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scream#Bear Attack#Film Star#The Kelly Clarkson Show#Cgi
94.5 PST

’16 and Pregnant’ Star Jordan Cashmyer Dead at 26

16 and Pregnant Star Jordan Cashmyer has passed away. She was 26. Jordan's father, Dennis M. Cashmyer Jr., announced his daughter's death in an emotional Facebook post alongside a photo of the reality star. "Last night I received a call no parent ever wants. My oldest beloved daughter, Jordan, has...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Neve Campbell Suits Up in Flowy White Outfit & Sparkling Sandals for ‘James Corden’

Neve Campbell shows how to make an all-white outfit look polished. The “Scream” star attended “The Late Late Show” on Jan. 18 to promote the sequel of the hit slasher film, which released on Jan. 14. For Campbell’s monochromatic ensemble, she donned a white suit and a flowy vest. The pants were loose-fitting and provided a great amount of volume. She accessorized with a gold watch, dainty necklaces and gold earrings that perfectly unified the moment. When it came down to the shoes, Campbell opted for a pair of white sandals that featured a little bit of sparkle and an eye-catching print....
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Kelly Clarkson wows fans with her most recent look

Kelly Clarkson is truly sparkling in a new episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show featuring Morris Chestnut, and Vy Higginsen's Sing Harlem crew. The Voice star left fans starstruck – literally – when she donned a navy star motif maxi dress with a cinched waist and sky-high boots for her Monday afternoon episode.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Gamespot

Could The New Scream Exist Without Neve Campbell?

When Halloween was resurrected in 2018 with Jamie Lee Curtis returning to the role of Laurie Strode--after a two-movie reboot series--it left horror fans aching to see their favorite scary movie heroines back on the big screen. Still, when it was announced a new Scream film would be made without the inclusion of franchise director Wes Craven, due to his death in 2015, many wondered if series star Neve Campbell would return.
MOVIES
94.5 PST

12 Stars Who Started Out As Extras In Movies And TV

Behind every famous actor is a completely unique story about how they “made it” in Hollywood. Some entertainers are born into the business, while others work for years to establish a name for themselves. One of the first major hoops for an actor to jump through while building their career is obtaining a Screen Actors Guild (SAG) membership. Many actors do this by participating in extra work in movies and television. After three days working on a SAG production, actors are automatically eligible to get their SAG cards.
MOVIES
94.5 PST

‘Bachelorette’ Contestant Clint Arlis Dead at 34

Former Bachelorette contestant Clint Arlis has passed away. He was 34. On Wednesday (Jan. 12), Arlis' sister Taylor Lulek announced the reality TV star's passing in a Facebook post, according to Entertainment Tonight. "It is with great sadness to tell you that my family has lost my best friend and...
CELEBRITIES
arcamax.com

Megan Fox 'was surprised by marriage proposal'

Megan, 35 - who has Noah, nine, Bodhi, seven, and Journey, five, with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green - loved the proposal and "thought it was beautiful and perfect". The insider told People: "She is excited to get married." The loved-up duo first started dating in May 2020 after meeting...
CELEBRITIES
94.5 PST

94.5 PST

Princeton, NJ
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

94.5 PST plays the best contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Princeton, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wpst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy