Edinburgh, IN

Officer-involved crash under investigation in Edinburgh

By Harper Robinson - Digital Reporter
 3 days ago

Edinburgh, Ind. — At around 6:00 p.m. Friday, Edinburgh officers responded to an officer-involved vehicle crash at the intersection of US-31 and State Road 252.

The officer involved, Officer Koors of Edinburgh PD, was turning eastbound onto SR 252 on a green arrow light when his police vehicle was struck by a 41-year-old female driving northbound on US-31. Her SUV hit Officer Koors’ passenger front door and caused him to spin into the stop light pole.

Witnesses told police that the female disregarded the red light and that Officer Koors in fact had a green arrow light. Both Officer Koors and the 41-year-old female were taken to Columbus Regional Hospital where they were treated for their non life-threatening injuries.

