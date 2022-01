Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers says he meant no disrespect toward Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker when he appeared to taunt the All-Pro as he lay injured. Baker was stretchered off the field on a backboard after being knocked out while attempting to tackle Akers during the second half of last night’s game. After the play, Akers gestured at Baker that he was “too little” to bring him down.

NFL ・ 13 HOURS AGO