EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - With the start of a new year, one goal might be getting your finances in order. A financial advisor from Thrivent Financial has some tips to help. First is putting your plan on paper. This helps you visualize and understand what your short, medium and long-term goals are. Secondly, create small steps to get to those goals and as you accomplish them, check them off your list.

EAU CLAIRE, WI ・ 8 DAYS AGO