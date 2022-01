BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland added more than 3,200 additional COVID-19 cases Monday as its positivity rate and hospitalizations continued to fall, according to data released Tuesday by the Maryland Department of Health. Hospitalizations slid by two over the past 24 hours, bringing the total of COVID-19 patients in Maryland’s hospitals to 3,060. With the state reporting 3,215 new cases of COVID-19, 909,424 cases have been confirmed since the pandemic began. According to the latest health department data, the percentage of people testing positive statewide is 19.77%, a 0.48% decrease since Monday and a significantly lower rate than the nearly 30% positivity rate...

MARYLAND STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO