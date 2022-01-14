ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Bringing more STEM opportunities to underrepresented youth

By Jackie Bonola
WMDT.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article47ABC — Three women joined Good Morning Delmarva to talk about how they are helping close the STEM gap within disadvantaged and underserved youth. Nicole Turner, with SchooLARS 4 STEM, tells us their organization was born...

www.wmdt.com

Comments / 0

Related
Niles Daily Star

APPLEGATE: Changes in NHS leadership bring opportunities for reflection, excitement for the future

The past two years have proven how important our educators are when it comes to the academic, emotional and social wellbeing of our children. At Niles Community Schools, we have an incredible team of teachers, staff and administrators who understand and share our mission of providing students with a safe space to learn, grow and play. We have done remarkable work together — both before and during the pandemic — and I am optimistic about what is to come. However, for Niles High School, the future is now, as we usher in a change in leadership that will build upon everything that has come before.
NILES, MI
Herald-Dispatch

Stephanie Hill: Life challenges bring opportunity for personal growth

“Life must be a challenge.” — Sri Swami Satchidananda. “Have a Happy New Year, and whatever goals you set for yourself this year, I hope you achieve them.”. The sales clerk handed me my bags as she spoke these words with a broad smile. I wished her a new year’s greeting before heading out into the swarming mall milieu. John, my husband, and I were in Cincinnati for a couple of days of relaxation between Christmas and New Year’s. We debated the merits of traveling as the omicron variant seemed to be spreading like athlete’s foot in a high school locker room. In the end, we decided to take the proper precautions — as we have been doing these past couple of years — and head out for our planned excursion.
ILLINOIS STATE
oc-breeze.com

CSULB receives grant designed to retain underrepresented students in STEM

Cal State Long Beach recently received a $2.5 million grant from the W.M. Keck Foundation to kickstart the development of research classes designed to retain first-generation and at-risk undergraduate students in STEM. Many first-generation undergraduate students who initially engage in research find little relevance to themselves or their community and...
COLLEGES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
World Link

The Chamber Minute: More opportunities

Last week we talked about how you can make a difference in our local business climate by working on one of your chamber’s teams. We didn’t get through all the opportunities at that time, so let me introduce you to more of them. Marketing & Communication—this team reviews...
EDUCATION
Fairfax Times

Cake4Kids brings dessert to underserved youth

Northern Virginia’s chapter has served nearly 2,000 cakes since 2019. From birthdays to graduation celebrations, one organization has the cake covered for underserved youth. Cake4Kids in Northern Virginia partners with 80-90 agencies in the area, creating cakes for special events. After almost three years, they have about 500 volunteers who have all baked and delivered nearly 2,000 cakes.
VIRGINIA STATE
BBC

'As a black woman in STEM I'm used for photo opportunities'

When Cynthia Chapple was asked to help out with a photograph of a research professor and his staff, she assumed that she would be the one taking the photo. The image was going to be used by the professor for a grant application. Ms Chapple, then a chemistry researcher at...
SCIENCE
boothbayregister.com

Boothbay residents help bring dental care to youth in Florida Keys

Sandra Barry and Rhonda Selvin, residents of the Boothbay Region, and others with connection to the region, Dr. Janet Campbell, Dr. Clarice Yentsch, and Dr. Wallace Smith, volunteer dental consultant; as well as Anne Ritchie of Freeport, joined in a three-year effort to bring quality dentistry to the Florida Keys.
BOOTHBAY, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turner#Ixpe
KOLR10 News

CoxHealth: COVID-19 surge brings temporary job opportunities to healthcare students

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, CoxHealth is creating new, temporary support positions for college students in healthcare programs. Temporary opportunities are now available to health care students at all levels. Vice President of Human Resources, Andy Hedgpeth, says this is a great opportunity for students. “This is a great way to expose […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
houmatimes.com

Youth Language Internship Opportunity in Partnership with United Houma Nation

The United Houma Nation in partnership with the Houma Language Project received a grant to support Houma youth language learning and the establishment of a Houma Language Committee from the Administration for Native Americans American Rescue Plan Act Emergency Native Language Funding. The 18-month grant focuses on the development of...
HOUMA, LA
yale.edu

Collaboration Brings New Way to Teach STEM

Taking a different approach to STEM education, Yale SEAS recently teamed up with colleagues at the Technion – Israel Institute of Technology. The CEID recently worked with colleagues at the Technion to run a teaching workshop that explores a new method for STEM education. The workshop made use of RoboPhysics, a program that provides a hands-on way to teach AP physics by combining data acquisition software, a small robotic platform and Android phones. The Technion uses this method of education throughout Israel to attract leading students to participate in the Technion.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Society
Daily Northwestern

NAACP Evanston Branch prioritizes health and youth opportunities at town hall

Evanston/Northshore NAACP provided residents with an update on the last year of initiatives and shared committee updates at a virtual town hall Wednesday. Third Vice President Sharon Weeks said the NAACP is particularly focused on health and wellness this year, a pivot inspired by the pandemic. “The pandemic made it...
EVANSTON, IL
Elaina Verhoff

Girl Scouts–Arizona Cactus-Pine Council and APS Foundation bringing expanded STEM Programming to the Navajo Nation

The STEM subjects of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math are the foundation for the country’s fastest-growing occupations, yet women and girls are underrepresented across all levels of the STEM pipeline. Girl Scouts – Arizona Cactus-Pine Council is working to close that gap through STEM programming on the Navajo Nation designed to spark girls’ interest so they can become part of this expanding sector. Thanks to a $35,000 grant from the APS Foundation, 250 girls on the Navajo Nation will experience STEM learning opportunities during the school year through Girl Scouts. Programs will include a three-day summer camp this June at Diné College in Tsaile, AZ that will serve more than 70 girls.
TSAILE, AZ
wnypapers.com

Erie County Fair announces new opportunities for youth agricultural exhibitors

The Erie County Agricultural Society announced the inaugural youth livestock expo (YLE) scheduled to take place during the 2022 Erie County Fair. The event was created with goals of utilizing the facility to its fullest extent, providing the youth another opportunity to show, bringing clout to the fair livestock shows, and to encourage youth to participate in market projects.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
une.edu

Undergraduate student's research on edible seaweed brings waves of opportunities

Hannah Korper jokes that she knows more about kelp than she ever thought she would. The Class of 2022 marine biology student has spent her senior year working in the lab of Carrie Byron, Ph.D., associate professor in the School of Marine and Environmental Programs at the University of New England, as part of a large-scale project to study the food safety aspects of various seaweeds.
BIDDEFORD, ME
News 12

City of Bridgeport ranks in top 10 among worst cities for STEM opportunities

According to WalletHub, science, technology, engineering and math careers are expected to grow 10.5% between 2020 and 2030. Unfortunately, not all cities are offering the same opportunities for those professionals. The site researched to see which cities were the best to find STEM opportunities. Bridgeport ranked sixth among the worst....
BRIDGEPORT, NY
WMDT.com

‘Stand By Me’ program helps Delawareans gain financial stability

DELAWARE – Are you looking to take charge of your finances in 2022? If so, one program is allowing Delawareans the chance to do just that. The Food Bank of Delaware is now offering the Stand By Me program, in partnership with the first state and the United Way of Delaware. The free program provides participants with a personal, financial coach that helps them with budgeting, repairing credit, creating a savings, and more.
DELAWARE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy