Bringing more STEM opportunities to underrepresented youth

The past two years have proven how important our educators are when it comes to the academic, emotional and social wellbeing of our children. At Niles Community Schools, we have an incredible team of teachers, staff and administrators who understand and share our mission of providing students with a safe space to learn, grow and play. We have done remarkable work together — both before and during the pandemic — and I am optimistic about what is to come. However, for Niles High School, the future is now, as we usher in a change in leadership that will build upon everything that has come before.

NILES, MI ・ 13 DAYS AGO