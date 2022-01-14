Bringing more STEM opportunities to underrepresented youth

“Life must be a challenge.” — Sri Swami Satchidananda. “Have a Happy New Year, and whatever goals you set for yourself this year, I hope you achieve them.”. The sales clerk handed me my bags as she spoke these words with a broad smile. I wished her a new year’s greeting before heading out into the swarming mall milieu. John, my husband, and I were in Cincinnati for a couple of days of relaxation between Christmas and New Year’s. We debated the merits of traveling as the omicron variant seemed to be spreading like athlete’s foot in a high school locker room. In the end, we decided to take the proper precautions — as we have been doing these past couple of years — and head out for our planned excursion.
