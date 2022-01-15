ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Winter Storm Warning Issued For Pittsburgh Area Tomorrow Afternoon Through Monday

CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h68Vi_0dmkr0mi00

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The National Weather Service has just issued a winter storm warning for the Pittsburgh area ahead of tomorrow’s snow storm.

WEATHER LINKS
Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

The warning is in effect from 1 p.m. Sunday to 1 p.m. Monday.

The service is now projecting that the region will get anywhere from 5 to 11 inches of snow in that time.

Parts of east central Ohio and northern West Virginia are also impacted by the warning.

The National Weather Service anticipates that conditions outside will be dangerous for traveling.

If you can, stay inside during the warning.

If you have to go outside, it is advised that you travel with essentials like food and water and a flashlight.

Also, be sure to practice safe driving — make sure the snow tires are on and that you do not suddenly brake or accelerate your vehicle at any point.

If you encounter an emergency, keep distance from other motorists, pull over and call authorities for help.

We will be working to keep you and your loved ones safe during this weather event — make sure to tune in for our shows:

Saturday
KDKA-TV meteorologists will give weather updates on KDKA-TV News at 6 p.m., 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. on the CW, and 11 p.m. on KDKA-TV News and CBSN Pittsburgh .

Sunday
KDKA-TV meteorologists will have the most up-to-date information on predicted snow totals and when the snow will be arriving on KDKA-TV News at 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. on KDKA-TV.

We will also be providing continuous hourly updates when the warning takes effect starting at 1 p.m. exclusively on CBSN Pittsburgh and have full forecasts on KDKA-TV News at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. on the CW and 11 p.m. on KDKA-TV.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Cool Conditions Ahead Of Late-Week Drop In Temperatures

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We survived the big snow of 2022. While I am mostly kidding, it honestly isn’t every year that we see a snowstorm with more than 7” of snow falling. Officially, the two day snow total was 9.2”. Some of the snow was tacked on after the main round of snow but overall the day was about what we expected it was going to be. Snow totals coming out were closely in line with what we forecast. It’s always nice to see your forecast mostly verify, and we are seeing that with our KDKA forecast. Looking ahead there are a couple...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Winter Weather: Storm Brings Over 6″ Of Snow To Pittsburgh Area

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — At the time I am writing this, snow is just now picking back up after the dry slot that we had talked about over the past couple of days moved in. WEATHER LINKS Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos It’s easy to say that this is the ‘half-way point’ of this event but that is only partially true. As we are now on the backside of this system, temperatures are now dropping. This means we will start to see a lighter, fluffier snow coming down from here on out. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Crews In Butler And Beaver Counties Continue Work To Dig Out After Snow Storm

By: Erika Stanish and Shelley Bortz/KDKA-TV News PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Some people are still shoveling their way out after getting nearly a foot of snow in Butler County. Residents in Cranberry Township were outside Tuesday afternoon shoveling their sidewalks and driveways, after they said they got about 10 to 11 inches of snow Sunday into Monday. The director of the Cranberry Township Public Works Department said the department had 20 crews out from the moment the storm began to clear the roads, and now crews are working on cleaning any remaining snow or slush. “We have broken up...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Snow Keeps Falling

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The snow has been falling for several hours now, and the winter storm warning remains in place for all of Western Pennsylvania and the Tri-State area through 1 p.m. Monday. WEATHER LINKS Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos (Photo: KDKA Weather Center) We’re seeing snow and, in some spots to the south and southeast, still some freezing rain and sleet mixing and alternating with snow. Those areas will transition over to all snow through the evening as temperatures drop through the evening, and with the precipitation helping to cool the air further. (Photo: KDKA...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Pittsburgh, PA
City
Ohio Township, PA
State
West Virginia State
CBS Pittsburgh

Live Winter Storm Tracker: Pittsburgh Area Digs Out After Heavy Snowfall Blankets Region

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh received its first major snowfall of the year, and the impact was felt all across the region. WEATHER LINKS Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Click through our WINTER WEATHER PHOTO GALLERY here. Snow Safety Tips Conditions outside are expected to deteriorate rapidly starting late Sunday afternoon well into Monday. First and foremost, if you can, you should stay at home. But if you have to travel for work or an emergency, make sure to take the essentials with you — warm clothes, food, water, a fully charged phone are some...
CBS Pittsburgh

Winter Weather Prompts Opening Of Warming Centers

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Now that the calendar has flipped to January and snow is in the forecast, there are surely some cold days ahead for Western Pennsylvania. If you need a place to warm up for a while, there are many options around the region. Here is a list of a few. ALLEGHENY COUNTY: Abiding Missions South Hilltop 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. 28 Below Winter Warming Center Opens when the daytime high is 28 degrees or lower Hot beverages and hot meals, quiet spaces for rest All are welcome Visit their Facebook page here. Pittsburgh’s Healthy Active Living Senior Centers Open until 7 p.m. due to the cold temperatures. Due...
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Single-Digit Wind Chills Come Ahead Of Massive Snow Storm Projected For Sunday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We are nearly 10″ below average for snowfall this season but more snow is on the way that will most likely catch us up and put us back on track. WEATHER LINKS Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) First things first, it’s frigid today with lows in the teens and single digit wind chills. Highs only stay in the low 20s and feeling in the teens for much of the day. Don’t forget to bring your pets inside – It’s the law! (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) There’s a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Current Forecast Show Likelihood Of Heavy Snow In Region

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’ll be clear and cold on Saturday night, with lows in the teens and even some single digits expected north near Interstate-80. WEATHER LINKS Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Those clear skies will lead to some nice sunshine early Sunday before clouds roll in ahead of the winter storm system in the afternoon. The storm is getting its act together right now near Arkansas and is drawing moisture in from the Gulf of Mexico. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Easterly wind flow at the surface will allow chilly air to stay in...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Forecasts#Winter Storm Warning#Extreme Weather#Kdka Tv News Staff#Cw#Cbsn Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh

Public Works Crews Say They Are Ready To Treat The Roads Ahead Of Snow Storm

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The snow tonight is expected to have a major impact on the roadways today. WEATHER LINKS Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos So Allegheny County and surrounding areas are pulling out all of their tools to keep people safe. PennDOT has already begun the work — they’ve been pre-treating the roads in the district since the weekend started. They say they’ll have 65 trucks in Allegheny County once the snow starts — along with the county’s 30 trucks helping to salt and clear roads. Beaver County says they’ll have 36 trucks out on...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

As Winter Storm System Moves In, Pittsburghers Pack Grocery Stores For Last-Minute Items

By: Erika Stanish/KDKA-TV PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Residents across the region headed out on Saturday to load up on groceries and salt ahead of the snowstorm. Kuhn’s Market in the Banksville section of the city was packed with shoppers, with some describing it as a “zoo.” “People are looking for the same things: bread and milk,” Brookline resident Alex Jordan said. Some shoppers told KDKA-TV that lines were much longer than usual to check out, even at the deli. “It was a good 25 minutes,” Carol Bell said, a Beechview resident. “Everybody hears snow in Pittsburgh and they...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Hardware Stores Without Shovels And Salt After Flurry Of Customers

GREEN TREE, Pa. (KDKA) – Monday was not a good day to break your snow shovel or run out of rock salt. Many stores were so slammed with customers over the weekend all the winter essentials are either sold out or in very limited supply. “I wanted a shovel. But I guess they don’t have any,” said Trevor Morrow from the South Hills. Like several other customers, when Morrow came to the Ace Hardware on Greentree Road, he was greeted by sold-out signs, informing shoppers there were no snow blowers, snow shovels, power shovels, sleds, rock salt or propane. “It’s really...
GREEN TREE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Young Sledders Give Dormont Park Snow Day Rating Of ’10 Out of 10′

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Many adults watched the snowfall and focused on the negatives, but children peered out the window with one thing in mind: sledding. KDKA-TV visited Dormont Park to find some sledding daredevils, both young and old. “It’s the feet that tend to get cold first,” parent Aubrey Glover said. “But it’s good, and I get to ride every once in a while.” Glover took her two sons to the park, saying it will get them away from the video games and tire them out. “And fall asleep faster,” Glover said. Both kids and adults call the hill behind the Dormont Pool “perfect.” “A 10 out...
DORMONT, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Everything You Need To Know About Sunday’s Winter Storm System

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – What could potentially be the biggest snow event of the year is heading our way. While the system is two days out and there’s plenty of time for information to change, current data shows it’s pretty likely Pittsburgh will see at least 5 inches of snow. A lot goes into forecasting a big weather event. KDKA Meteorologist Ron Smiley is breaking it down and answering all your questions. Ron Smiley’s forecast Let’s talk about snow. This is meant to be a place right here where you can come to get everything you want to know about the impending big snow chance...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Winter Storm System Continues To Eye Western Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Now that the main energy of the developing storm system has come on the shore in the western United States, we are going to be able to grab a lot more data on this low pressure. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center This will start to give a clearer track on its path. That said, the two main global, mid-range models we use are coming more in line with each other, but are still trying to remain consistent with their model runs from Wednesday....
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Crews Prepare For Several Inches Of Snow But Anticipate Challenges

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Trucks full of salt sit inside the Cranberry Township Public Works garage. “With all the technology now and all the forecasting, we do have a heads up. It’s beneficial — 24-48 hours makes a big difference for us,” Cranberry Township Public Works Director Kelly Maurer said. She said they will have 16 routes to cover about 135 miles. She believes the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday will keep people off the roads and allow crews the space they need to clear snow. “Because of the holiday on Monday, we should be able to clear the roads. There...
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey Promises Better Snow Response Ahead Of Sunday’s Storm

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey vowed to improve snow removal ahead of a winter storm expected to drop several inches on Sunday. Call it a baptism of snow. Gainey rode along with plow operators during the first major snow of his administration last week and saw firsthand how the effort came up short, leaving many side streets snow covered and the tires of residents spinning on the icy layer underneath. “We learned a lot in our first response to snow removal and I’m here to announce today that we will get better,” he said. Gainey and Acting Public Works Director Chris...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
44K+
Followers
25K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy