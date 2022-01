Rust exited the NHL's COVID-19 protocols Sunday, per Mike DeFabo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Rust has missed the last four games while in protocols. The 29-year-old was activated off injured reserve on Jan. 2 after he recovered from a lower-body injury. He has averaged 18:33 of ice time -- 2:19 during the man advantage -- and tallied 11 points over three appearances since returning from IR. Kasperi Kapanen is likely to see a reduced role upon Rust's return.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO