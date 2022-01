Boeser registered an assist in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Capitals. Boeser has a fantastic Corsi rating of 62.0, which goes to show that the Canucks dominate puck possession when he's on the ice. However, the top-line winger hasn't been able to harness that metric to his advantage. Boeser is up to nine goals and nine assists -- including six power-play points -- through 32 games, but that is actually the slowest rate of production in his six-year career.

