ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Jets' Nathan Beaulieu: Out of protocols

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Beaulieu cleared the NHL's COVID-19 protocols Saturday, Scott...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nathan Beaulieu
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#The Winnipeg Sun
CBS San Francisco

Timo Meier Becomes First San Jose Shark to Score 5 Goals in One Game

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – On Monday, San Jose Sharks winger Timo Meier achieved something that hadn’t been done in an NHL game since 1994 – score five goals by himself – and he did it with a period to spare. Meier, who was named to the NHL All-Star game last week for the first time in his career, scored five goals against the Los Angeles Kings within the first 40 minutes of their match in L.A. Monday. The Sharks beat the Kings 6-2. Timo Meier scores his fifth goal this afternoon to set a new franchise record for goals in a...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Jazz's Jared Butler: Out of protocols

Butler (COVID-19 protocols) has cleared protocols ahead of Wednesday's contest against the Rockets, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. Butler isn't a regular part of Utah's rotation, so his availability shouldn't matter much for fantasy. However, he could see some time with Donovan Mitchell (concussion) out Wednesday.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy