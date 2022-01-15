ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Russia detains six more suspected REvil group members

Gazette
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOSCOW (Reuters) -A Moscow court on Saturday remanded in custody for two months six more suspected members of the ransomware crime group REvil over illegal trafficking of funds, a day after Russia claimed it had dismantled the group at the request...

gazette.com

Comments / 0

