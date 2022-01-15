ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Boardman officially announces new head football coach

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman High School officially announced D.J. Dota as the new head coach of the Spartans football program.

Dota was previously the head coach at West Branch, where he posted a record of 38-42 in eight seasons.

He also served as head coach at Warren Harding for four years, leading the Raiders to 23 wins.

Most recently, Dota has spent time as an assistant at Girard.

He replaces Seth Antram, who recently left the Boardman program after one season to take the head coaching position at Chaney.

