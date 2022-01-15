ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

‘We’re Ready’: Atlanta Officials Say City Is Prepared For Wintry Weather

cbslocal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith wintry weather on the way this weekend, Atlanta city...

cwatlanta.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

White House warns Russian invasion of Ukraine may be imminent

WASHINGTON — The White House believes Russia could launch an invasion of Ukraine at any moment, press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday, warning that an “extremely dangerous situation” is building along the Ukrainian border. "We believe we're now at a stage where Russia could at any point...
POTUS
The Hill

How to order free rapid COVID-19 tests

After weeks of pharmacies selling out of rapid tests, Americans now have an easier option than scouring local retailers: a new government website that sends tests to your home. COVIDTests.gov went live on Tuesday in a “limited capacity” to work out any issues ahead of an official launch on Wednesday,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Atlanta, GA
Government
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
CBS News

Images and patchy communications reveal devastation in Tonga after tsunami unleashed by massive volcano eruption

Wellington — A volcano that exploded on the Pacific island nation of Tonga has almost disappeared from view, new images revealed Tuesday, with swathes of the island nation smothered in grey ash and dust or damaged by a tsunami. Tonga has been virtually cut off from the rest of the world since Saturday's volcanic blast — one of the largest recorded in decades.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Georgia#Extreme Weather
The Associated Press

Warriors minority owner under fire for comments on Uyghurs

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A Golden State Warriors minority owner who said “nobody cares” about the Uyghurs in China is under fire and the team is distancing itself from him. On the latest edition of his All-In Podcast, billionaire Chamath Palihapitiya dismissed the situation in China, which is accused by the U.S. of genocide and crimes against humanity because of the treatment of the Uyghurs Muslim minority population in the Xinjiang region in northwest China.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy