ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

YYYiElek Aluminium Foldable Phone Stand $5.49

By Mohit
techbargains.com
 3 days ago

Amazon has the YYYiElek Aluminium Foldable Phone Stand for a low $5.49 after Coupon...

techbargains.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

10 hidden deals for Amazon Prime members only

The best deals on Amazon are typically available to anyone who wants to get in on the action. Just visit Amazon's main deals page and you'll find thousands of great bargains on best-selling products. But there are certain deals on Amazon that are only available to an exclusive group of people. There's a special secret department on Amazon with even lower prices for Amazon's most prized customers. As you might have guessed by now, we're talking about the best Amazon Prime deals that are only for Prime members. BedStory Pillows for Sleeping, Bed Pillows Queen Size 2 Pack, Hypoallergenic Velvet Hotel...
SHOPPING
BGR.com

10 Amazon deals you can’t miss on Sunday: COVID tests, 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, more

After yesterday’s surprise sale for Prime members only, Amazon is switching things up on Sunday. Today, all the hottest deals out there are for everyone to enjoy, not just Prime subscribers! Head over to Amazon’s Gold Box deals page and you’ll see countless incredible deals available right now. Of course, not everyone wants to spend hours digging through all those deals. That’s especially true on Sunday, when you have plenty of better things to do. The good news is that’s what we’re here for. We’re going to show you our top 10 Amazon deals that are available on Saturday. Sunday’s best deals Before we...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Here are all the COVID home test kits in stock now at Amazon

So many people right now are looking for COVID home test kits on Amazon and other online retailers. That makes sense, of course, since COVID-19 at-home raid tests are sold out in local stores across most of the country. Case numbers are spiking yet again, and this time the figures are off the charts. In the past few weeks alone, we’ve had multiple days with around 1 million new daily cases reported. There was even one day recently when we recorded nearly 1.5 million new COVID-19 cases in the US alone. That’s truly staggering. So many people traveled and gathered indoors for...
PUBLIC HEALTH
SPY

We’re Geeking Out Over These Apple Deals: Save $100 on New iMacs, Get AirPods for $110

Table of Contents Best Deals on iMacs Best Deals on AirPods & AirPods Pro Best Deals on iPads The Best Apple Deals on MacBooks Best Deals on Apple Watches Best Deals on the iPhone 13 Best Deals on AirPods Max Headphones Best Deals on M1 Mac Mini Computers Apple HomePod Mini Bundle The Christmas shopping blitz has come and gone, but that doesn’t mean great Apple deals aren’t still available. And while Apple itself doesn’t tend to host huge sales, all the big retailers are competing to offer the best Apple deals of the season. Between Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy and Target, you can find discounts on almost all of...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aluminium#Smartphone
SPY

Price Drop Alert: You Can Get Apple AirPods for $110 Right Now via Amazon

Table of Contents Where To Find the Lowest Prices on AirPods Best Deals on AirPods (3rd Generation, 2021) Best Deals on AirPods (2nd Generation) Deals on Apple AirPods Pro Best Deals on AirPods Max Headphones Best Deals on AirPods (2nd Generation) With Wireless Charging Last year Apple finally released a new generation of AirPods, and the 3rd Generation AirPods offer some serious improvements over the last generation. At the same time, the newest generation of AirPods Pro offers premium sound, active noise-cancellation and a longer battery life. Finally, the stellar AirPods Max Headphones provide some of the best sound quality we’ve ever heard, and they’re an excellent...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Burning Through Batteries? Pick Up Rechargeable Batteries Instead

More devices are moving toward built-in lithium-ion batteries, but there are plenty of electronics that still require good old-fashioned AA or AAA batteries. If you’re stocking up on batteries, it’s a good idea to consider the best rechargeable batteries, which can be plugged into a wall using a compatible dock and recharged repeatedly. You’ll save money in the long run, save yourself trips to the store and crucially, you’ll reduce e-waste (if you do have old batteries, don’t chuck them. Some stores offer no-cost battery recycling). The best rechargeable batteries often come with the charger itself, making it easy to plug...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

5 Amazon home decor finds under $25 that have shoppers obsessed

Is the interior of your house or apartment has been looking a bit drab lately? You really shouldn’t feel bad because we can guarantee that you’re not alone. It’s all too easy to ignore the things around your home that make it look less chic than it should. If you’re on a budget, the last thing you want to do is spend money on expensive home upgrades. There’s something that you probably don’t realize, however. It’s the simple fact that home upgrades don’t have to be expensive to look expensive. That’s why you definitely need to check out some of...
SHOPPING
The Independent

6 best outdoor security cameras: Weatherproof devices for the ultimate peace of mind

Outdoor security cameras can be a good addition to any property. Not only does their installation mean you can find out more about what happens around your home, but they also act as a worthwhile deterrent for any would-be criminals attempting to gain access.Similarly, should the worst happen, you can be sure that with the quality of today’s cameras, it’s easy to gather a range of imagery and data that can help with any insurance, criminal or claims process.There are, however, some distinct differences between security setups designed for outdoor and interior use. Firstly, outdoor cameras tend to be bigger,...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
SPY

Review: The New Amazon Echo Show 15 Is So Much More Than a Smart Display

Table of Contents Specifications Setup & Installation Design Display Software Camera Quality Sound Quality The Verdict: A Great Smart Display for the Amazon Eco-System What Are Some of the Alternatives? Long before it came out, I remember the rumors that Amazon was working on a wall-mounted version of its popular Echo Show smart displays. And when Amazon first previewed the device in 2021, SPY.com predicted it would be one of the most popular gadgets of the year. It was pegged as a command center of sorts for the smart home, a device in plain sight for everyone to interact with and control the entire home. Well, now that device calls...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Tuesday’s deals: 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, $179 Roomba, Fire Tablets, more

There are a few popular products that our readers have really been gravitating toward so far in 2022. And as it happens, the hottest ones have Amazon deals right now that slash them to shockingly low prices! Apple’s AirPods Pro with MagSafe are on sale for $189.99 instead of $249. AirPods 3 are down to an all-time low of just $139.99, and AirPods 2 are only $109.99. Those are all the lowest prices since Black Friday. Beyond that, Amazon’s popular Fire TV Stick is 50% off at just $19.99 and the Fire TV Stick 4K is down to just $29.99. Then, when...
ELECTRONICS
techbargains.com

Cuisinart 5-Quart Salad Spinner $12.99

Amazon has the Cuisinart 5-Quart Salad Spinner for a low $12.99. Free Shipping with Amazon Prime or orders $25+. This is normally $19.99, so you save 35% off list price. Wash and spin-dry salad greens, fruits and vegetables. Add and drain water without removing lid. Locks to securely close spinner.
SHOPPING
techbargains.com

Mifaso 1875W 490J 3-Outlet Wall Surge Protector w/ 2x USB Ports $7.19

Amazon has the Mifaso 1875W 490J 3-Outlet Wall Surge Protector w/ 2x USB Ports for a low $7.19 after Coupon Code: "40Y8WVLX" (Exp 1/16). Free Shipping with Amazon Prime or orders $25+. This is originally $14.99, so you save 52% off list price. 3-Outlet Wall Extender; 490J Surge Protection. 2x...
ELECTRONICS
techbargains.com

Dell USB 3.0 Ultra HD/4K Triple Display Docking Station $117.21

Amazon has the Dell USB 3.0 Ultra HD/4K Triple Display Docking Station for a low $117.21 Free Shipping. This is normally $169.99, so you save 31% off. Dell is offering it for $185, so you are saving $41 from Amazon. 2 x USB 2.0 to 4 pin USB type A,...
ELECTRONICS
techbargains.com

Gillette PURE Soothing 6oz Shaving Cream with Aloe (3-Pack) $6.75

Amazon has the Gillette PURE Soothing 6oz Shaving Cream with Aloe (3-Pack) for a low $6.75 after Subscribe and Save (Exp Soon). Free Shipping with Amazon Prime or orders $25+. This is originally $17.99, so you save 62% off list price. Pure by Gillette is 0% alcohol, dyes, parabens, and...
SHOPPING
SamMobile

Samsung’s Flex S and G panels make the foldable phone of your dreams

Even though the existing foldable devices haven’t become ubiquitous, people are already wondering what comes next. Samsung’s current devices fold only once down the center. What if there were bi-fold or even tri-fold panels?. That would certainly be the stuff of dreams. It will bring a whole new...
CELL PHONES
techbargains.com

Umimixi 2.7K Video Camera Camcorder $64

Amazon has the Umimixi 2.7K Video Camera Camcorder for a low $54.99 Free Shipping after Coupon Code: "82MEC5QF" (Exp Soon). This is originally $110, so you save 50% off list price. 2.7K 30FPS 30MP Video Camcorder. 16X Digital Zoom; Slow motion recording. External microphone; Remote control. IR Night Vision; Recording...
ELECTRONICS
techbargains.com

Ferswe 3W Rechargeable LED Touch Light (2-Pack) $8.82

Amazon has the Ferswe 3W Rechargeable LED Touch Light (2-Pack) for a low $8.82 after Coupon Code: "58FDXBRF" (Exp 1/20). Free Shipping with Amazon Prime or orders $25+. This is originally $20.99, so you save 57% off list price. 3W 200LM LED Touch Light; Dimmable + Memory Function. 5 Color...
ELECTRONICS
TrendHunter.com

Foldable Screen Laptops

A 17.3-inch foldable laptop hybrid called the Zenbook 17 Fold OLED was presented by ASUS at CES 2022 and it is a multi-use device that adds value as a laptop, PC, tablet, electronic book, on-screen keyboard and more. Once fully extended, the Zenbook 17 Fold OLED functions as a 17.3-inch 2.5K OLED monitor with a 4:3 aspect ratio. Coming in at just 3.75 pounds, the device is comparable to other laptops and is compact for on-the-go use.
TECHNOLOGY
techbargains.com

Meguiar's M4965 Marine/RV Fiberglass Restoration System $17.33

Amazon has the Meguiar's M4965 Marine/RV Fiberglass Restoration System for a low $17.33. Free Shipping with Amazon Prime or orders $25+. This is normally $48, so you save 63% off list price. Fiberglass restoration system helps to restore fiberglass and gel coats. Oxidation Remover will remove oxidation stains and scratches...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
techbargains.com

Gumby 9" Plush Filled Dog Toy $2.99

Amazon has the Gumby 9" Plush Filled Dog Toy for a low $2.99. Free Shipping with Amazon Prime or orders $25+. This is normally $10.09, so you save 70% off. Pets should be supervised while playing with toys and all damaged toys should be discarded.
PET SERVICES

Comments / 0

Community Policy