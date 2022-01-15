ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Patriots offer fascinating behind-the-scenes look at team plane

By Danny Jaillet
 4 days ago
As the New England Patriots prepare to travel to Buffalo to face the Bills on Saturday for a wild-card round playoff game, they will be flying in style.

In 2017, the organization purchased two Boeing 757-300 ERs for travel. One of the planes primarily used for the team and the other one serves as a backup. However, travel is not the only way in which New England utilizes these jets. Take last year for example, as the organization used the planes to pick up and deliver N95 masks when the pandemic began.

The Patriots offered fans an exclusive look inside the planes as part of the “Do Your Job” video series. The behind-the-scenes look is fascinating to say the least.

If anything, this goes to show that organizational operations extend far beyond the playing field.

