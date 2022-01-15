ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Workouts

The Pallof Press Is the Best Core Exercise You're Not Doing

By Greg Presto, CPT
LIVESTRONG.com
LIVESTRONG.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pQYBP_0dmknLoC00

Greg Presto is a sports and fitness journalist and certified personal trainer in Washington, DC. He believes fitness should be an adventure, whether it's on the side of a snowy mountain, trying out a new program in your gym, or even breaking a sweat in your living room. Reach him with workout or story ideas at gregpresto (at) gmail (dot) com.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GmQ1v_0dmknLoC00
Learn how to do the Pallof press with a band or cable machine. Image Credit: Image Credit: Westend61/Westend61/GettyImages

The Pallof press is not like most core exercises. And that's a good thing. Instead of teaching you to crunch, curl or twist, it trains your midsection to resist motion and "hold it right there" for phenomenally strong abs. But it's not like a plank either. It puts zero stress on your wrists or back, you do it standing up and it hits all 360 degrees of your core.

Here's what you need to know about the Pallof, and how to do banded and cable core presses for strong abs, a stable core and a healthier back.

  • What is a Pallof press?​ It's an anti-rotation core exercise in which you stand next to an anchored resistance band or cable machine and, holding the band with both hands, press the band forward — without letting the band twist or pull you to the side.
  • Which muscles does the Pallof press work?​ It challenges many of the abdominal muscles, including the rectus abdomonis (six-pack muscles), external and internal obliques and erector spinae (muscles that run vertically along the spine). The move also trains your hips to stay in place and resist rotation.
  • What is the Pallof press good for?​ This exercise is great for building a stronger core, more defined abs or a healthier back — no matter your exercise experience or strength level. It's a favorite among novices, elite athletes and physical therapists rehabbing injuries.

Why Is It Called the Pallof Press?

John Pallof, a physical therapist in Massachusetts, is credited with inventing the exercise — so it’s named for him. Sometimes you’ll see articles online spelling it as "Palloff," Paloff," “Palov” or in other ways. Those are just misspellings. It is also sometimes called a cable core press or anti-rotation press.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xUOsu_0dmknLoC00

Body Part Abs

  1. With interlaced fingers or a hand-over-hand grip, grab a resistance band that’s set to chest height.
  2. Stand with the anchor of the band directly to your left, and step to the left until the band is taut and trying to twist you towards the anchor.
  3. At this distance, stand with your feet about shoulder-width apart, and bend your knees slightly. Hold the handle in front of your chest. Brace your core.
  4. Slowly press your arms in front of you until they’re almost completely straight. Pause for a beat, then bring them back to your chest.
  5. Do all your reps this way, then turn around and repeat with the anchor of the band to your right.

The Best Resistance Bands

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WsR9a_0dmknLoC00

Tip

You can do this exercise with a resistance band or cable machine.

With a band, you can use a heavier or lighter band and/or play with the distance between you and the anchor until the resistance feels right.

With a cable machine, add or remove weight to get the right amount of resistance. (Scroll down for a video on how to do the cable Pallof press.)

Some core moves train your midsection to move — sit-ups, Russian twists, V-ups. Others, like plank variations, train the core to stabilize and avoid bending or flexing. The banded core press is one of very few exercises that trains your core — not just your six-pack, but your entire core, including the rectus abdominis, obliques and hips — to resist rotating.

This is an important skill to keep your torso stable and your body strong enough to hold its own against an external force, both in the gym and in everyday life.

If the standing version of the anti-rotation press is too hard, you can simply widen your stance a little. Still too hard? Use less weight or a weaker band. Still not able to resist the rotational pull, or feeling it in your knees? Half-kneeling and kneeling variations (more on those below) make the move easier to focus on your core while keeping your knees out of the picture.

You can also vary the way you do the move: Holding the band still at different parts of the pressing motion can challenge your core in new ways. Instead of immediately drawing your hands back to your chest, try performing 5-second holds while your arms are fully extended.

Even if you can't access a cable stack, you can do the Pallof press at home. If you have a resistance band that can provide enough pull to do the exercise, you can tie the band to a doorknob or the center hinge of a door and get these anti-rotation benefits without needing to go to a gym.

Fun fact: Our lumbar spines — AKA the lower backs — aren't supposed to twist. This section of the spine is designed to stay relatively stable and resist rotation. If you do force it to rotate it too much, it can be painful and cause an injury. This core move trains your core to stabilize so that your lower spine can effectively resist rotation even when your mid-back (thoracic spine) twists.

This can also help ease existing lower back pain. In a March 2015 research review published in the Journal of Physical Therapy Science, scientists concluded that training core stabilization was more effective for alleviating lower back pain than typical resistance training. The authors noted that focusing on the deeper core muscles — as the exercise does when you're bracing — can be the most effective.

During this exercise, it's easy to want to pop your butt out behind you and arch your lower back. Resist it. That's your body trying to make things easier on your abs. And while this anterior pelvic tilt position reduces your core benefits, it increases your risk of lower-back strain.

One you get set up to start the move, tuck your tailbone down toward the floor and hold it there by squeezing your abs.

In this exercise, the band or cable is trying to pull you towards the anchor, twisting your core. You're trying to resist that twist. If the band or cable isn't pulling you towards the anchor from the starting position, you're not getting the anti-rotation benefits.

Before you start pressing, make sure the cable or band is taut. If it isn't, add weight, adjust your positioning or use a heavier band.

As with almost all exercises, you want your shoulders tucked back and down while performing this press.

To do this, have a "proud chest." You can also think of drawing your shoulder blades together, and then imagine tucking them into the back pockets of a pair of jeans.

Don't rip through your reps. Press slowly on each repetition, pause at the full extension point and slowly draw your hands back in.

This will allow you to feel the cable trying to rotate you, and will let you concentrate the anti-rotation force in your core instead of your shoulders, knees or back.

If you're not feeling the challenge of the twist in your core, but instead feel some discomfort in your outside knee, you could be using your knee to resist the rotation instead of your trunk.

In this case, don't do the main move. Instead, try the kneeling or half-kneeling version of the exercise (below) so you can train your core's anti-rotation and avoid straining your knees.

During banded core presses, you don't want to hike up your hip or rotate your shoulders. If either of these things are happening, that's a sign your core needs help resisting the rotation — meaning you're using too much weight or too heavy of a band.

Lighten up the resistance so that your core can handle all the work itself.

Yes, you use your arms to press the handle away from your chest, but that's to create further instability in your core.

It's the same as if you were holding a dumbbell in front of your chest, or out in front at arm's length — when the weight is farther from your body, your core has to work harder to balance you.

So concentrate on the feeling in your core during the exercise. It probably won't be very difficult for your arms — and that's OK!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fokA0_0dmknLoC00

Body Part Abs

  1. With interlaced fingers or a hand-over-hand grip, grab a single handle that’s attached to a pulley station that’s set to chest height.
  2. Stand with the anchor of the cable directly to your left, and step to the left until the cable is taut and trying to twist you towards the anchor.
  3. At this distance, stand with your feet about shoulder-width apart, and bend your knees slightly. Hold the handle in front of your chest. Brace your core.
  4. Slowly press your arms in front of you until they’re almost completely straight. Pause for a beat, then bring them back to your chest.
  5. Do all your reps this way, then turn around and repeat with the anchor of the cable to your right.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09pLqZ_0dmknLoC00

Body Part Abs

  1. With interlaced fingers or a hand-over-hand grip, grab a single handle that’s attached to a pulley station or resistance band that will be at your chest height when you kneel down.
  2. Kneel on both knees with the anchor of the cable or band directly to your left, and move to the left until the cable is taut and trying to twist you towards the anchor.
  3. At this distance, set your knees about shoulder-width apart. Hold the handle in front of your chest. Brace your core.
  4. Slowly press your arms in front of you until they’re almost completely straight. Pause for a beat, then bring them back to your chest.
  5. Do all your reps this way, then turn around and repeat with the anchor of the cable or band to your right.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0llta4_0dmknLoC00

Body Part Abs

  1. With interlaced fingers or a hand-over-hand grip, grab a single handle that’s attached to a pulley station or resistance band that will be at your chest height when you kneel down.
  2. Kneel on your left knee with the anchor of the cable or band directly to your left, and move to the left until the cable is taut and trying to twist you towards the anchor. In this position, the knee closest to the anchor will be on the floor, and your other foot will be flat on the floor.
  3. At this distance, set your knees about shoulder-width apart. Hold the handle in front of your chest. Brace your core.
  4. Slowly press your arms in front of you until they’re almost completely straight. Pause for a beat, then bring them back to your chest.
  5. Do all your reps this way, then turn around and repeat with the anchor of the cable or band to your right and your right knee on the ground.

Pallof Press Alternatives

While the core press is an excellent anti-rotation exercise, it's not the only one. A few alternatives that also train the core to resist rotation include:

Something these moves all have in common: They require serious core engagement to keep your torso stable and hips square while you do a movement with only one side of the body. That's anti-rotation work right there — and it's a lot more challenging than it looks!

Comments / 0

Related
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin Linked To Doubling Weight Loss

Up to 50 percent of people may have a deficiency in this vitamin. Taking vitamin D supplements can boost weight loss, help shed belly fat and control blood sugar levels, research finds. Previous studies have shown that people who are dieting lose 20 pounds more when they have high vitamin...
WEIGHT LOSS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
shefinds

4 Carbs You Can Eat Non-Stop While Trying To Lose Weight, According To Doctors

There are so many programs, pills, and strict diets out there that promise weight loss results fast. While we all like the sound of a quick fix for weight loss, the only thing that will yield true, long term results can only be achieved by remaining in a calorie deficit, which means taking in less calories than you exert throughout the day. There’s a common misconception that there are certain food groups that have to be cut out for this to occur, especially carbs. But, this is actually untrue—while there are some forms of carbohydrates that are more nutritious than others, carbohydrates are actually a necessary part of a balanced diet. We asked Dr. Niket Sonpal, an NYC Internist and Gastroenterologist, to debunk the common misconceptions about carbs and weight loss, and what carbs he recommends you add to your plate.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
healththoroughfare.com

How to Get Rid of Belly Fat by Eating THIS for Breakfast!

If you are on your health journey this year but have been struggling with that stubborn belly fat for a long time, you may benefit from some great advice from a dietician!. Of course, some softness around your middle is really not something to worry about as far as “aesthetics” are concerned but you should also know that carrying it for a long time can unfortunately lead to some serious health issues.
FITNESS
boxrox.com

5 Tips to Lose Love Handles For Good

Belly fat is incredibly stubborn, but the one on the side of your waist is even worse. Is there an effective way to lose love handles?. To lose love handles for good you can implement a few tricks on your daily life, according to Jeff Cavaliere. Jeff Cavaliere was the...
FITNESS
shefinds

Dietitians Agree: The One Food You Should Be Eating Every Morning For Weight Loss

Healthy eating boils down to so much more than the first meal of your day, but that’s not to say a balanced breakfast isn’t a key piece in promoting sustainable weight loss with ease. Kickstarting your morning with a meal that will not only keep you full but also fuel your muscles and boost your metabolism will allow for significant changes to develop in your body over time.
DIETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Resistance Exercise#A Resistance#Washington Dc#Trx#The Pallof Press
blavity.com

Singer Syleena Johnson Flexes New Muscles On TV Show And Shares Weight Loss Tips

Singer Syleena Johnson always had goals outside of her music career, including one surprising fitness aspiration that she kept private until recently. The Grammy-nominated artist was silently grinding toward becoming a fitness competitor, but things didn't immediately pan out how she planned. "I always wanted to do this, but I...
WEIGHT LOSS
boxrox.com

10 Best Principles and Exercises to Heal and Strengthen Shoulders

These principles and exercises to heal and strengthen shoulders will help to cure and prevent aches and pains in your body. Principles and Exercises to Heal and Strengthen Shoulders. Each exercise is chosen by Marcus Filly. He explains further “Whether it’s kipping pull-ups in CrossFit or bench presses in powerlifting,...
WORKOUTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
Woman's World

Walking for This Many Minutes Each Day Boosts Weight Loss

The new year is almost here, and if you’re like us, you’re ready to kiss 2021 goodbye and start 2022 off right. If one of your goals is to get healthier and feel better, one of the best ways to do that is to move your body more. And it’s not as hard as you might think: Research shows that simply walking for a half hour each day can help you meet your weight loss goals!
WEIGHT LOSS
The Independent

Bodybuilder calls woman out for attempting to shame man’s gym workout routine

A woman who mocked a fellow gym enthusiast’s workout routine has herself been called out by a bodybuilder, in a now-viral TikTok video. The bodybuilder in question, a physical trainer by the name of ‘Joey Swoll’, was responding to a clip where a woman calls out the lifting technique of a man in the background of one of her videos.He can be seen using dumbbells in front of the mirror, although a TikTok user by the name of @Nikki_fitness seemingly isn't aware of the movement’s benefits.In her original video, she points at the man and says: “What do you...
WORKOUTS
LIVESTRONG.com

LIVESTRONG.com

New York City, NY
14K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The food, fitness & wellness site that helps you #LiveStrongLiveWell

 https://www.livestrong.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy