How Bridgeport played a ‘pivotal role’ in Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s life

As America celebrates the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. this weekend, a man with ties to King's family explains the role Bridgeport played in King's extraordinary journey as a civil rights leader.

King spent time Simsbury while he was a college student in the 1940s. He also visited Bridgeport on several different occasions.

"As a matter of fact, Martin Luther King visited Bridgeport at least five times during the early 60s," says attorney and amateur King historian Donald Smart.

Smart tells News 12 Connecticut the Park City played "a pivotal role" in King shape the civil rights movement. King gave important speeches about the topic at the Klein Memorial Auditorium, Central High School when it was located on Lyon Terrace – which is now the old City Hall, and at the University of Bridgeport.

"To understand Dr. King's role and contribution in the City Of Bridgeport is to embrace possibilities that go beyond present circumstances. That's what's so important about Dr. King's legacy — hope, inspiration and the gateway to the future," Smart says.

Smart, who did his undergraduate, graduate and post-graduate studies at Harvard University, became personally involved with King's family, which gave him unique insight into the life and legacy of the slain civil rights icon.

