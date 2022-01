For the past two months, Camden Chat has been reliving the Orioles’ glorious 1966 season through our retro recap project. It’s not hard to see why that team was so dominant. A powerful offense, pristine defense, stellar bullpen, and up-and-coming rotation — and, oh year, Frank Robinson’s Triple Crown and MVP season — led the O’s to an American League pennant that was anything but suspenseful. By the 50th game of the season, the Orioles were in first place to stay. By July 1, they were five games ahead, and only extended their lead from there. It was a cakewalk to the World Series.

