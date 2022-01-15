ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Mac Jones, Jalen Hurts have opportunities to win first NFL playoff game as Alabama alums since Richard Todd

By Stephen M. Smith
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlabama football fans will be glued to televisions all day today. Six playoff games are happening on NFL Wild Card weekend. Two matchups will feature a former University of Alabama quarterback. Mac Jones leads the New England Patriots against the Buffalo Bills, while Jalen Hurts guides the Philadelphia Eagles against the...

Patriot fans, NFL world reacts to Mac Jones’ performance versus Bills

The competitor in Mac Jones is frustrated after New England suffered a 17-47 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Saturday’s AFC Wild Card Card Game. He wanted to lead the Patriots on a deep playoff run, but New England fans and the NFL world came away impressed with some things Jones did on the field. He completed 24 of 38 passes for 232 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Jones had some turnovers, but he also dropped dimes. The receiving unit for the Patriots failed to catch passes. Kendrick Bourne was the only receiver in sync with Jones. If New England gets Jones a No. 1 weapon, he is going to turn things up in the NFL.
CBS Boston

Mac Jones Makes First Instagram Post Since August, Says Patriots Career Is Just Getting Started

BOSTON (CBS) — Mac Jones takes his football seriously. So when it’s football season, he doesn’t have much time for social media. But with a couple of days to process the end of his rookie season, Jones took some time to post to Instagram on Tuesday, marking his first post since Aug. 30. “What an unbelievable ride this first year has been. There’s no other group of guys I’d rather work with, grow with and compete with,” Jones wrote in the caption. “Cannot wait to play in front of the greatest fans in the world again!” Jones added the hashtags #GoPats and #JustGettingStarted. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mac Jones (@macjones_10) The accompanying photos showed Jones on the field with teammates throughout the year. Jones started all 17 regular-season games for New England, plus the postseason loss in Buffalo. He finished the year ranked 13th in the NFL in passing yards, 14th in touchdown passes, and 15th in passer rating.
The Spun

Look: Mac Jones Sums Up His First NFL Season

Despite the Patriots’ disappointing Wild Card loss this past weekend, Mac Jones posted an overall outstanding rookie season with New England in 2021. On Tuesday, the 23-year-old signal caller addressed his first year in the league with a rare post on Instagram. “What an unbelievable ride this first year...
The Spun

Troy Aikman’s Comment On Cowboys-49ers Is Going Viral

FOX NFL broadcaster and former Cowboy great Troy Aikman didn’t seem to be too happy that he and Joe Buck were in Tampa Bay rather than Dallas. As Buck teased the next Sunday NFC playoff matchup between the Cowboys and 49ers on CBS, Aikman voiced his displeasure with some coded language.
The Spun

Look: Dez Bryant Has Blunt Message For Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott and Dez Bryant did great things together during during their two years in Dallas together. But as Bryant watches his former quarterback struggle against the 49ers today, he has a blunt message for him. Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Bryant ripped Dak for making a bad throw that...
The Spun

Terry Bradshaw Called Out For What He Said On Sunday

FOX analyst Terry Bradshaw faced some criticism for what he said about the Philadelphia Eagles defense on Sunday morning. Bradshaw, a Hall of Fame quarterback turned analyst for FOX, believed the Philadelphia Eagles’ secondary could be their weakness against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon.
The Spun

Seahawks Reportedly Spoke With 1 Team About Russell Wilson Trade

Russell Wilson reportedly plans on exploring his options this offseason. While the Seattle Seahawks quarterback has said he plans on sticking around and competing for Super Bowls, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport says otherwise. According to the report, Wilson plans on exploring his trade options this offseason. Several notable teams...
FanSided

3 Jalen Hurts replacements Eagles should trade for this offseason

The Philadelphia Eagles have a big decision to make this offseason regarding Jalen Hurts. While the Philadelphia Eagles arrived a bit early this season, they were utterly flightless on Super Wild Card Weekend because of the horrendous play of second-year quarterback Jalen Hurts. While they did not really have a...
The Spun

Jimmy Johnson Sums Up Dak Prescott With 2 Words

With the loss to the San Francisco 49ers this past weekend, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott now owns a 1-3 record in the playoffs. FOX Sports revealed that Prescott’s playoff record now matches the record that Tony Romo had through his first six seasons as the starting quarterback of the Cowboys.
The Big Lead

Four Quarterbacks the Eagles Can Acquire to Replace Jalen Hurts

The Philadelphia Eagles were bounced from the playoffs on Sunday thanks to a 31-15 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. One thing that became clear throughout that game is that Jalen Hurts is not ready for prime time as a quarterback. This offseason, the Eagles could look to level up at the position if they don't see Hurts' upside.
ClutchPoints

Tony Romo drops painful truth on Cowboys’ wild loss to 49ers

Just like the rest of the Dallas Cowboys fan base, former team quarterback Tony Romo didn’t like how the Wild Card game against the San Francisco 49ers ended. It’s not that Romo is blaming anyone. The Cowboys could have done better in setting up the final play, and the referees might have some shortcomings as well. However, for the four-time Pro Bowler, it was just a frustrating ending for the home team and their fans who were hoping for that miracle to give them the victory.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Scary Eagles News

Philadelphia Eagles defender Josh Sweat is sidelined for the team’s playoff matchup against the Bucs Sunday after undergoing an operation to address a “life-threatening” situation. Per the team, Sweat was hospitalized Tuesday night as doctors performed an emergency procedure. Remarkably, Josh’s life was saved. And he even...
