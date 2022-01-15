Mac Jones, Jalen Hurts have opportunities to win first NFL playoff game as Alabama alums since Richard Todd

BOSTON (CBS) — Mac Jones takes his football seriously. So when it’s football season, he doesn’t have much time for social media. But with a couple of days to process the end of his rookie season, Jones took some time to post to Instagram on Tuesday, marking his first post since Aug. 30. “What an unbelievable ride this first year has been. There’s no other group of guys I’d rather work with, grow with and compete with,” Jones wrote in the caption. “Cannot wait to play in front of the greatest fans in the world again!” Jones added the hashtags #GoPats and #JustGettingStarted. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mac Jones (@macjones_10) The accompanying photos showed Jones on the field with teammates throughout the year. Jones started all 17 regular-season games for New England, plus the postseason loss in Buffalo. He finished the year ranked 13th in the NFL in passing yards, 14th in touchdown passes, and 15th in passer rating.

NFL ・ 8 HOURS AGO