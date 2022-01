Our smartphones have increasingly become our portals to the outside world. They keep us in close contact with friends and family even when we're thousands of miles apart and give us access to the latest breaking news. But at some point, one must take a break from the meme stream and get a bit of peace and quiet from their device. Fortunately, Android devices have a Do Not Disturb (or DND) mode built right into them, so you can silence your phone for those moments where you don't need the distraction.

