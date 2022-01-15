Businesses react to ruling against Biden vaccine mandate
3 days ago
KANSAS CITY (AP) —For companies that were waiting to hear from the U.S. Supreme Court before deciding whether to require vaccinations or regular coronavirus testing for workers, the next move is up to them. Many large corporations were silent on Thursday’s ruling by the high court to block...
The federal government has started rolling out the website, covidtests.gov, where Americans can order Covid tests online for free. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday the website is in its testing phase and will officially launch Wednesday morning. However, many Americans were able to submit orders on Tuesday,...
The Supreme Court decision on the federal vaccine mandate for large workplaces will affect some employers and employees, but not all. It also shouldn't affect vaccine mandates in schools and universities. Deposit PhotosMost local mandates will still stand.
U.S. competition regulators have mounted an effort to tighten enforcement against illegal mergers, in line with President Joe Biden’s mandate for greater scrutiny to big business combinations. The Justice Department and the Federal Trade Commission announced Tuesday they are seeking public comment on how current merger guidelines can be updated to better detect and prevent illegal and anticompetitive deals in an increasingly consolidating corporate marketplace. The agencies are stressing the importance of robust competition to the economy, workers, consumers and small businesses.“Our country depends on competition to drive progress, innovation, and prosperity,” said Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Kanter, who...
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Tuesday quietly launched its website for Americans to request free at-home COVID-19 tests, a day before the site was scheduled to officially go online. The website, COVIDTests.gov, now includes a link for Americans to access an order form run by the U.S....
(The Center Square) – With the U.S. health care system already strained while facing increased hospitalizations during the nearly two-year long COVID-19 pandemic, many are worried that last week's Supreme Court decision allowing President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate on certain health workers will further burden systems with worker shortages.
In a 5-4 opinion Thursday, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of a Biden administration federal rule that requires health care workers at facilities that receive Medicare and Medicaid funding to get the COVID-19 shots...
While the US Supreme Court may have ruled against the OSHA coronavirus vaccine mandate affecting companies with more than 100 employees, some Wall Street executives are refusing to budge on their own rules requiring vaccination. Among them is Jamie Dimon, the head of JP Morgan Chase, America's largest bank by assets. The company operates nine offices, according to Forbes. The company claims that 97 per cent of its staff is vaccinated. “To go to the office, you have to be vaxxed, and if you aren’t going to get vaxxed, you won’t be able to work in that office,” Mr...
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Although the Supreme Court halted the vaccine mandate for U.S. businesses, the court is allowing the administration to proceed with a vaccine mandate for most health care workers. Thursday’s ruling has left many South Mississippi hospitals worried that it could have a negative effect on frontline...
WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal website where Americans can request free COVID-19 tests will begin accepting orders on Wednesday as the White House looks to address nationwide shortages, but supplies will be limited to just four free tests per home. Starting on Jan. 19, the website COVIDTests.gov will provide...
The Supreme Court struck down mandated weekly testing for COVID-19 or vaccinations for employees of large businesses, which would've impacted 84 million Americans. Just before the deadline on Friday, the Supreme Court met, deciding that the mandate for COVID-19 vaccines or weekly testing at every employer of 100 or more employees, is not under the powers of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has stopped the Biden administration from enforcing a requirement that employees at large businesses be vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo weekly testing and wear a mask on the job. At the same time, the court is allowing the administration to proceed with a...
ATLANTA (AP) — Pounding his hand for emphasis, President Joe Biden challenged senators Tuesday to “stand against voter suppression” by changing Senate rules to pass voting rights legislation that Republicans are blocking from debate and votes. Biden told a crowd in Atlanta gathered on the grounds of...
The Federal Trade Commission and the Department of Justice are launching plans to update and modernize merger enforcement guidelines, something that could mean more rigorous scrutiny of major tech and media transactions.
Lina Khan, the chairwoman of the FTC, and Jonathan Kanter, the chief of the DOJ’s antitrust division, on Tuesday announced a review of the framework that the agencies use to analyze proposed mergers. Before Khan and Kanter took their current roles, both have been outspoken about reining in the power of big tech, at a time when Congress considers new legislation aimed at Facebook, Apple, Amazon and Google.
Joe Biden sends its nuclear submarine to Taiwan with several nuclear warheads as its rift with China widens. The US Navy is trying to bolster the president's image after a loss in Afghanistan. The submarine went to a Pacific base in Guam during the weekend by the USS Nevada. Activity...
The wife of one of the Supreme Court justices who could be charged with deciding whether the House January 6th select committee can view Trump administration White House records has signed on to an open letter calling for the committee’s two Republican members to be ousted from the House GOP conference. Virginia “Ginny” Thomas, a longtime conservative activist and the wife of Justice Clarence Thomas, was one of more than 60 signatories to the open letter, which was organised by the pro-Trump Conservative Action Project and asks House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to “act immediately to remove” Reps Liz...
A fresh sign of rising (and almost-surely-unsuccessful) pressure from the left. What happened: EMILY's List, which aims to elect pro-choice Democratic women and can be a key factor in party primaries, blasted out a statement Monday threatening to pull its support for Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) in the future if she doesn't support changes to the filibuster needed to enact an election reform bill.
Social Security recipients can look forward to a late Christmas present in the mail this month. Federal cost of living adjustments go into effect for this month’s check, which means bigger checks for recipients moving forward. Beginning of January 12, cost of living bumps will increase each check by...
The year was 2018. Ariana Grande’s Sweetener topped the charts. Avengers: Infinity War smashed records. The U.S. midterm elections were in full swing, with Republicans on the way to holding the Senate and Democrats poised to take control of the House. And the day before Sen. Ted Cruz won his reelection, he loaned his campaign $260,000 out of his own pocket.
