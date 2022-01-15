ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

Fayetteville winter weather: Wind predictions increased, early-morning travel discouraged

By Ariana-Jasmine Castrellon, The Fayetteville Observer
 3 days ago

Updated 5 p.m.

Warning Coordination Meteorologist Nick Petro with the National Weather Service in Raleigh provided a winter storm update at 4:30 p.m. on Facebook .

“Essentially nothing has changed,” Petro said during the update. “We’ve actually increased the winds a little bit from 25 to 35 miles per hour, instead of 20 to 30 where we were earlier.”

The wind change could heavily affect the outcome of the weather, he said.

In addition to wind changes, meteorologist Aaron Swiggett with the National Weather Service in Raleigh said residents should avoid traveling on Sunday in the early morning if possible.

“For Sunday what we are expecting is for … precipitation to be moving in from the South,” he said. “Most likely down in Fayetteville we are going to see the potential for some light snowflakes on the front end … but most likely it’s going to transition into more of a sleet freezing rain.”

Tonight, starting at 6 p.m. there is about a 30% chance of snow and freezing rain in Fayetteville. The winter weather advisory remains in effect from midnight to 1 p.m. Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

“If it’s below freezing you can even see slick roadways … so staying off the roads is highly encouraged during the early-morning hours. Once it starts to transition to rain, you should start to see some of that melt off,” Swiggett said. “We are going to get pretty cold tonight.”

Below freezing temperatures are scheduled to begin at 2 a.m. Sunday, according to Fayetteville’s hourly weather update.

Swiggett said it’s possible for the weather in Fayetteville to stay below freezing until noon Sunday.

“If you have to travel anywhere … give yourself extra time to travel, drive slow and be very cognizant of any slick spots, bridges, overpasses,” Swiggett said.

For additional weather updates, visit the National Weather Service online .

Original story:

Cumberland County should plan for a cold front from midnight to 1 p.m. Sunday, according to an update from the National Weather Service.

Fayetteville will be experiencing temperatures above 40 degrees up until 7 p.m. today.

Warning Coordination Meteorologist Nick Petro, with the National Weather Service in Raleigh, provided an update at 9 a.m. on Facebook: “We’ve upgraded our winter storm watches to warnings,” he said. “Let me emphasize, going from a winter storm watch to an advisory, is an upgrade.”

Fayetteville residents should expect a high of 45 degrees and a low of 29 degrees on Sunday, in addition to light snow fall and freezing rains.

“Advisory amounts can cause havoc here in central North Carolina,” Petro said. “The only difference between an advisory and a warning, is the amount.”

Snow is expected to be confined to areas west of I-95 and north of Highway 64, with the heaviest snow fall north of I-85 Sunday.

“The other thing that’s changed, is we’ve increased our … ice amounts across the western portions of North Carolina,” Petro said.

For live weather updates, follow the National Weather Service in Raleigh on Facebook .

