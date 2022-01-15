Rome house fire leaves one dead; firefighters face extreme cold temperatures

One person was killed in a fire that decimated a home Saturday morning in Rome

Rome firefighters were called to 1715 North James Street at 6:43 a.m., where they found flames from the front window of the home. The back was also fully involved, Deputy Chief Timothy Reilly said.

One person was found dead in the home, Reilly said. There were no other reported occupants.

It took two to three hours to get the fire under control, which was still not out as of noon Saturday. Firefighters also faced negative temperatures and wind chill that froze equipment, Reilly said.

A second alarm was called, and police and ambulance both responded, Reilly said. The house, a single-family home with an attached garage, is a total loss, but neighboring houses were not damaged.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The fire department is asking for information from anyone who may have witnessed the fire.

