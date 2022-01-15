MSY to close runway for five days

Beginning Monday, Jan. 17 - Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY) will close one of the two runways that it maintains for flight operations.

The East/West runway (Runway 11/29) will close in order to facilitate work associated with the Taxiway Golf and Taxiway Bravo Extension Project.

All aircraft arriving and departing from MSY will use the North/South runway (Runway 2/20) during this time period.

Due to this temporary runway closure, certain parts of Kenner and the surrounding areas may experience an increase in aircraft noise.

If the work is completed earlier than the announced schedule, normal aircraft arrival and departure patterns on both runways will resume.

This temporary runway closure was planned in coordination with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and other stakeholders, and it will not impact any airline operations or flight schedules.

The Taxiway Golf and Taxiway Bravo Extension Project began construction in November 2021, and the primary purpose is to construct and extend Taxiway Golf (G) 1,500 ft. to the west and to build out Taxiway Bravo (B) so that it connects to Taxiway G.

This will enhance safety and provide greater efficiency in aircraft operations when accessing the runway from MSY's new terminal location on the north side of the airfield.

The project is expected to be complete in the first quarter of 2022.