ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Brad Nessler backed Stetson Bennett the whole way

92.9 The Game
92.9 The Game
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eEfbc_0dmklWCX00

Voice of the SEC Brad Nessler stopped by Dukes & Bell for their special Saturday show from the UGA Parade! He says he has backed Stetson Bennett all season long and did not mind banging the drum for a QB he believed could win it all.

“The fact remains I was in his corner last year and I entrenched myself it in this year. I got so tired listening to the national media or media here. I couldn’t get over the fact that it was like ‘what do you want from this kid he’s playing great football.”

Nessler adds that he even texted our own Mike Bell late at night to have him Tweet out support for the Dawgs QB.

I went to bat for this kid and went overboard on the radio a couple of times. I’m just so happy for him and the whole team. Sorry for the late text Mike!

Comments / 1

Related
earnthenecklace.com

Cameron Liss Wiki: Facts about Stetson Bennett’s Girlfriend

As Stetson Bennett continues his ascent with the Georgia Bulldogs, the attention is also on his personal life. Dawgs Nation is eager to know about who the quarterback is dating. Stetson Bennett’s girlfriend, Cameron Liss, boasts a long legacy with the University of Georgia. Not only does her family have a continuing association with the Bulldogs, but Liss is also one of the most inspiring students in the campus spotlight. And it’s not because of her quarterback boyfriend who she has been dating at least since 2020. Find out about Stetson Bennett’s girlfriend’s background in this Cameron Liss wiki.
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Breaking: J.T. Daniels Makes Decision On Georgia Future

JT Daniels has reportedly made a decision on his future with the Georgia Bulldogs. Daniels, the former USC quarterback, began the 2021 season as Georgia’s starting quarterback. He was eventually replaced by former walk-on Stetson Bennett, who made the most of the opportunity and led Georgia to its first national championship win since 1980.
ATLANTA, GA
dawgnation.com

A closer look at Stetson Bennett’s puzzling comment

Now that UGA’s championship parade is over, and most of the team’s NFL-eligible players have announced their intentions, Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart will now slowly turn his attention to next season. One of the biggest remaining questions is this: Will Stetson Bennett return to UGA for a sixth...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Nessler
DawgsDaily

Nolan Smith Returns To Georgia

Georgia is amidst a mass player exodus: many are either entering the transfer portal or declaring for the draft. Today, they got some good news as edge rusher Nolan Smith announced he would be returning to school. "What a ride it has been during my Junior season. I feel I've...
ATHENS, GA
Ledger-Enquirer

What is Stetson Bennett waiting on to make his Decision?

After capping off a national title this season, quarterback Stetson Bennett is now faced with the decision of where he is going to play football during the 2022 season. Many players have gone to social media to announce their next step whether it be testing the waters in the transfer portal, declaring for the NFL draft, or returning to UGA for another season. Bennett on the other hand has not made an announcement, so what is the former walk-on waiting on?
NFL
The Spun

Terry Bradshaw Called Out For What He Said On Sunday

FOX analyst Terry Bradshaw faced some criticism for what he said about the Philadelphia Eagles defense on Sunday morning. Bradshaw, a Hall of Fame quarterback turned analyst for FOX, believed the Philadelphia Eagles’ secondary could be their weakness against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Win It All#American Football#Sec#Dukes Bell
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Rips College Football Star For ‘Stupid’ Comment

It’s safe to say that Kayvon Thibodeaux’s comment about the education at the University of Alabama didn’t sit well with Paul Finebaum. During an interview with FOX’s Joel Klatt, the Oregon Ducks star put the University of Alabama’s education on blast, revealing why he chose to attend the Pac-12 school instead.
NFL
CBS Sports

Former Alabama QB Paul Tyson, great-grandson of Bear Bryant, transferring to Arizona State

For the last three seasons, the Alabama quarterback room has included kin to program royalty, with Bear Bryant's great-grandson, Paul Tyson, lined up alongside other Crimson Tide signal-callers. That connection came to an end recently when Tyson entered the transfer portal shortly after the national championship loss to Georgia. On Sunday, he named Arizona State as his intended destination.
NFL
The Spun

Arch Manning Rumored To Be Focusing On 5 Schools

Arch Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, is the top college football recruit in the country. The five-star quarterback has scholarship offers from nearly every major program. The class of 2023 product has been taking his time with his recruitment, though he could be getting closer to a...
COLLEGE SPORTS
ClutchPoints

Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021

Maurice Clarett is a former football running back that won the National Championship for the Ohio State Buckeyes football team. His professional career did not pan out, but he is now a public speaker talking about his previous struggles and successful recovery. In this article, we will take a look at Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Bill Belichick delivers honest evaluation on Patriots QB Mac Jones’ rookie season

The New England Patriots’ 2021 season came to a crashing end with their 47-17 defeat to the Buffalo Bills in the AFC wild-card round. Rookie quarterback Mac Jones made the first of what may end up being a multitude of playoff starts for the Patriots in this contest. The former Alabama Crimson Tide star did not have his best game, as he threw a pair of interceptions and failed to get much going over the first half.
NFL
The Spun

Former 5-Star Quarterback Is Transferring To Clemson

Who says you can’t go home? Northwestern quarterback transfer Hunter Johnson is heading back to where he began his college career five years ago. Johnson will transfer to Clemson, 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong reported on Monday. The former five-star recruit spent his freshman year at Clemson in 2017 before transferring to Northwestern.
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

Photos: What We Know About The Wife Of Nick Saban

Yet another college football season is coming to a close and that means one thing: Nick Saban is gearing up for another national title run. Following yet another incredible season, the Alabama Crimson Tide sit just two wins away from Saban’s eighth national title. Despite an upset by unranked Texas A&M earlier this season, Saban and company rebounded to win the SEC title.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Spun

Bill Belichick Shares Final Opinion On Mac Jones’ Rookie Season

Mac Jones’ first season as the quarterback for the New England Patriots came to an end on Saturday night with a loss to the Buffalo Bills. Although the performance in the 47-17 loss was far from what the organization hoped for, Bill Belichick still has plenty of positives to take away from the year.
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Georgia fan arrested during postgame celebration on the field

Georgia fans went wild following the team’s first national title win since 1980. The Bulldogs defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide 33-18 Monday night in the College Football Playoff national championship, and immediately following the game, some Georgia fans rushed the field to celebrate with the team. One fan was...
GEORGIA STATE
92.9 The Game

92.9 The Game

Atlanta, GA
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Atlanta, including the Braves, Hawks, Falcons and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/929thegame

Comments / 0

Community Policy