Brad Nessler backed Stetson Bennett the whole way

Voice of the SEC Brad Nessler stopped by Dukes & Bell for their special Saturday show from the UGA Parade! He says he has backed Stetson Bennett all season long and did not mind banging the drum for a QB he believed could win it all.

“The fact remains I was in his corner last year and I entrenched myself it in this year. I got so tired listening to the national media or media here. I couldn’t get over the fact that it was like ‘what do you want from this kid he’s playing great football.”

Nessler adds that he even texted our own Mike Bell late at night to have him Tweet out support for the Dawgs QB.

I went to bat for this kid and went overboard on the radio a couple of times. I’m just so happy for him and the whole team. Sorry for the late text Mike!