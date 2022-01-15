ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, NY

Man Killed In Single-Vehicle Suffolk County Crash

By Joe Lombardi
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J68Sp_0dmklSfd00
Harned Road near Florida Avenue in Commack. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash overnight near a Long Island intersection.

It happened around 7:20 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14 in Commack.

The victim, James Coogan age 63, was riding a 2020 Honda motorcycle northbound on Harned Road, west of Florida Avenue, when his vehicle crashed, Suffolk County Police said.

Coogan, of Commack, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact the Suffolk County PD Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452.

