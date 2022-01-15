ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Resumes Filming After Major Setbacks

By lizsmith23
 3 days ago

Aaaaaaannd we’re back!

Source: David M. Benett / Getty

After a two month hiatus, Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will began filming again months after an injury to star Letitia Wright slowed down production.

Letitia Wright, the actress who plays Shuri in the film series, was injured back in August of 2021 while filming a sequence involving a stunt rig on-location in Boston. While the production team filmed as much as they could without the star, they eventually had to shut down while she continued to heal at her home in London.

Before Letitia’s injury many fans online were disappointed in her statements made about the vaccination. To further her point along she shared a link to a YouTube video last December which questioned whether people should get vaccinated.

She wrote on Twitter, “If you don’t conform to popular opinions. but ask questions and think for yourself….you get cancelled. You have every right to ask questions about what goes into your body and ask questions until you feel you are ready.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, her agent said she always planned on returning to the production even though COVID-19 vaccination are mandatory for all people on-set.

Wright made it clear that it was never her intention to make anyone upset or sway anyone’s decision but that she was just concerned about what’s in it.

Not all news was bad for Wakanda Forver cast members. Wright’s castmate, Winston Duke is reportedly receiving a pay raise for his expanded role in the new film. Duke played M’Baku in the first Black Panther movie and Avengers: Endgame. The expansion comes into play because of the untimely death of Chadwick Boseman’s long battle with colon cancer.

The cast, production staff and everyone else involved has a lot of work to do before The movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is released on November 11th of this year. It had already been moved once before, from July 8, 2022 so hopefully everything stays on track this time around.

Are you excited to see the movie? Let is know below!

