Pagan: Control is the second DLC for Far Cry 6, once again diving back into the mind and backstory of one of the arch-villains from Far Cry games past. The first DLC, Vaas: Insanity, had you playing the iconic Far Cry 3 villain as he tried to escape his own mind. It was structured like a roguelite, where you’re likely die and restart time and again, but unlock upgrades that persist between lives as you play. It was a clever idea that allowed Ubisoft to revisit and add a little backstory to one of the franchises favourite villains. Pagan: Control is basically the same thing again, but this time you play as Pagan Min, the villain from Far Cry 4.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO