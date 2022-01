God Of War Sets New Player Record For PlayStation Studios Releases On PC. God of War when it was released in 2018 was an absolute juggernaut on the PlayStation 4. Currently having sold over 20 million copies on PlayStation 4 alone. Many analysts were interested in how the title would perform on PC given its age, and the franchise had never been released outside of the PlayStation ecosystem. However, as the player numbers are beginning to roll in it appears that the title is a massive success for PlayStation Studios on PC.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO