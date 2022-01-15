ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Leslie Grace Reveals First Look At Her ’Batgirl’ Movie Costume

By ScreenCrush Staff
 3 days ago
Actress Leslie Grace just debuted the first look at her version of Batgirl from her upcoming solo HBO Max movie. Posting on her Instagram, Grace shared a photo of herself in costume with a caption quoting the Batgirl: Year One comic book: “I use their expectations against them. That will be...

screencrush.com

heroichollywood.com

‘Batgirl’ Director Reacts To Leslie Grace’s Suit Haters With Batman Meme

One of the directors for Batgirl responded to Leslie Grace’s suit haters with an iconic Batman meme. After years in development, production on the upcoming DC Extended Universe film Batgirl is now underway. Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah are in the directors’ chair for this film, and In the Heights star Leslie Grace will bring Barbara Gordon to life. We just got our first official look at the Batgirl suit, and while many fans are quite pleased with the results, some have criticized it for looking too much like a cosplay.
MOVIES
TVLine

Joss Whedon Breaks Silence on 'Toxic' Workplace Allegations Made by Buffy/ Angel Cast Members Last February

Joss Whedon has broken his silence on the many allegations, made almost a year ago, about his behavior as a showrunner on series such as Buffy the Vampire Slayer and its spinoff Angel. It was last February when Buffyverse alumna Charisma Carpenter, in a series of Instagram posts she penned (in part to #StandWithRayFisher), elaborated on claims she had made over the years, including about what she called Whedon’s “history of being casually cruel,” his creation of “hostile and toxic work environments,” what the Angel boss allegedly said and did to Cordelia’s portrayer during her real-life pregnancy. “Joss has a history...
TV SERIES
The Independent

‘It was the worst experience’: Every Justice League cast member who’s criticised Justice League

A bad superhero sequel is nothing special – these days, the box office is awash with them.But there is something special about Justice League. The 2017 DC comics team-up film was dud of rare proportions, a movie that whiffed so badly Warner Bros eventually commissioned a radical, expensive re-edit.There are a few factors behind the original Justice League’s disastrous reception.For one, the original director, Zack Snyder, stepped down from the project mid-way through production due to family tragedy; former Buffy the Vampire Slayer showrunner Joss Whedon took the reins. Script changes, budget issues and delays also ensued.Whedon’s time on...
MOVIES
ScreenCrush

Mike Judge Shares First Look at Return of Beavis and Butt-Head

Heh heh heh. Huhhhhh huh huh. Heh heh. We could all use a laugh these days, even an irritating one that’s sparked by someone taking the word “but” out of context. That’s why we need Beavis and Butt-Head, television’s venerable animated slackers. Last year, the buddies’ triumphant return was first announced and this week series creator Mike Judge teased that their reunion is getting closer. He tweeted drawings of old Beavis and Butt-Head and said they “will be returning this year with a brand new movie and more on Paramount+.”
MOVIES
ScreenCrush

‘Batgirl’ Cast List Includes Michael Keaton

The cast list for Batgirl has recently been revealed, and on it is none other than Michael Keaton. According to the Warner Bros.’ 2022 Preview press release, Keaton will be involved in the upcoming HBO Max film — presumably as Batman. Leslie Grace (In The Heights) will be...
MOVIES
ScreenCrush

Why ‘Doctor Strange’ Is Marvel’s Hidden Masterpiece

Doctor Strange has taken an increasingly central role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He was hugely important to Avengers: Infinity War and served in the mentor role in Spider-Man: No Way Home. His next film, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, promises to bring together all the recent Marvel story threads from movies and television series in a way that promises to be hugely important to the rest of Phase Four of the MCU. And yet his debut film, 2016’s Doctor Strange, seems mostly forgotten. A lot of people consider it one of the worst Marvel movies.
MOVIES
ScreenCrush

‘The Batman’ Trailer Reveals More Of Zoë Kravitz’ Catwoman

Warner Bros. has shared a new trailer for Matt Reeves' upcoming superhero film The Batman. This time, we get to see more of Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman as she exchanges blows with the Caped Crusader — as well as a couple of clawed quips. "The Bat and the Cat—it's got a nice ring," says Selina Kyle in one close encounter.
MOVIES
ScreenCrush

Ben Affleck Says Making ‘Justice League’ Was ‘The Worst Experience’

If you thought watching the theatrical version of Justice League was painful, just imagine what it was like to make it. Ben Affleck, the film’s Batman, revealed just how brutal the experience was in a new interview with the Los Angeles Times. Explaining why he wound up walking away from the solo Batman movie he was originally scheduled to both star in and direct — a project that eventually morphed into Matt Reeves’ The Batman starring Robert Pattinson — Affleck said he realized that he was “not going to be happy doing this” and wound up moving away from the world of DC Comics.
MOVIES
ScreenCrush

Why Michael Keaton Didn’t Return For A Third Batman Movie

Michael Keaton is returning to the role of Batman after a three-decade hiatus in the upcoming DC film The Flash. The last time Keaton suited up for the role was Tim Burton’s Batman Returns, his sophomore outing as the Caped Crusader. Keaton would then pass the part to Val Kilmer for 1995’s Batman Forever, directed by the late Joel Schumacher. Keaton hasn’t concealed his distaste for Batman Forever over the years, but now, he goes in-depth on why he couldn't return for that third film.
MOVIES
ScreenCrush

‘Flash’ Movie Rumors Suggest It Could End the DCEU

The following post contains potential SPOILERS for The Flash. But pretty much all of those potential spoilers are also rumors, and should be taken as such. The interwebs are currently a flutter with a whole bunch of rumors about the plot of The Flash, the long-awaited solo film for DC Comics’ fastest man alive, played by Ezra Miller. It’s already known that the film is inspired by a comic storyline called “Flashpoint,” where time travel alters the world and creates a darker reality that only Flash recognizes and must repair. The outcome of this new reality, according to these rumors — and again, at this point, this is a rumor — would be that The Flash marks the end of the DC Extended Universe, or at least a major departure from everything that has come before, sending it off in a totally different direction in the future.
MOVIES
justjaredjr.com

See New Photos of Leslie Grace Filming 'Batgirl' in Scotland!

Leslie Grace is hard at work filming the upcoming DC Comics movie Batgirl and we have photos of her on set!. The 27-year-old In the Heights star was seen filming the HBO Max movie on Thursday night (January 13) in downtown Glasgow, Scotland. Leslie was seen wearing her character Barbara...
MOVIES
ScreenCrush

The Scene That Explains the Difference Between the ‘Daredevil’ Movie and Show

There’s only so many different ways you can tell Daredevil’s story. And both the 2003 Daredevil movie starring Ben Affleck, and the 2015 Netflix series starring Charlie Cox share a lot of similarities. Both are about blind lawyer Matt Murdock, who secretly fights crime as the vigilante known as Daredevil. Both men have heightened strengths and senses thanks to a childhood accident involving radioactive waste. And both the movie and the show see Daredevil facing off in New York City’s Hell’s Kitchen with the Kingpin (played by Michael Clarke Duncan and Vincent D’Onofrio, respectively).
MOVIES
ScreenCrush

James Gunn Wants to do a Modern ‘Knight Rider’ With David Hasselhoff

Knight Rider, a shadowy flight into the dangerous world of a man who does not exist. Also known as Knight Rider, the ’80s TV show about David Hasselhoff fighting crime with his talking car. However you describe it, Knight Rider has remained a surprisingly durable force in pop culture for 40 years. Introduced in 1982’s series created by Glen A. Larson, the concept has been revived numerous times. There have been two different rival series, one called Team Knight Rider and another just named Knight Rider, and three different TV movies, including a Knight Rider 2000 and a Knight Rider 2010.
MOVIES
ScreenCrush

‘The Batman’ Receives Official Rating From MPAA

Matt Reeves’ The Batman has gotten its official rating from the MPAA. The film is rated PG-13 for “strong violent and disturbing content, drug content, strong language, and some suggestive material.” (It also apparently has the alternate title Vengeance.) Disturbing content and drug content and strong language...
MOVIES
ScreenCrush

