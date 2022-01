As the world prepared to usher in the new year, the Summers County Library hosted a special celebration. Because the change happens at midnight, so too, do all New Year-related events. This means, because of early bedtimes, most children do not get to experience the festivities. To change that, the library hosted a "Noon" Years' Eve party so that local children could be included. Those at the party were able to participate in crafts, activities and general fun. The library also provided snacks. One of the most intriguing activities, however, was a special countdown to the clock striking 12. This provided...

