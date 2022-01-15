ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Protesters clash with Greek police over university eviction

News4Jax.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHESSALONIKI – A protest march by 1,500 far-left activists in the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki turned violent Saturday towards its end, when some protesters threw firebombs and rocks at riot police, who responded with stun...

www.news4jax.com

iHeart (audio)

Kazakh largest city hit by deadly clash between police and protesters

ALMATY (Reuters) -Troops and protesters clashed in Kazakhstan’s largest city Almaty on Thursday, with police saying tens of rioters had been “eliminated” as they tried to storm their offices. Several armoured personnel carriers and dozens of troops entered the main square of Almaty on Thursday morning where...
Times Daily

Palestinian family protests east Jerusalem home eviction

JERUSALEM (AP) — Palestinian residents of a flashpoint east Jerusalem neighborhood were locked in a tense standoff with Israeli authorities on Monday as police came to evict them from a disputed property. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the...
BET

Female ‘Prison Bae’ Sets Social Media On Fire With Her Pictures

An incarcerated woman shared her prison photo over the Christmas holiday and has attracted tons of suitors online. “Merry Christmas from the Pretty Gangsta, #FreeMe #FreeNyla,” the Dec. 25 post from Nyla Murrell’s Facebook account said. By Tuesday (Dec. 28), it received more than 10,000 likes and over 4,600 shares.
TMZ.com

Wedding Party Turns Ugly After Cops Are Called, Mass Chaos

A wedding party in Southern California turned into an all-out brawl with police -- a melee that started with a simple noise complaint ... and the video is wild. Check out this footage, obtained by TMZ, which we're told shows what occurred after a wedding ceremony at a Quality Inn in Barstow, CA Sunday night, into early Monday morning.
The Independent

‘Fundamental error’ meant child killing went unsolved for 20 years, court told

A “fundamental error” left the murder of a six-year-old boy unsolved for more than 20 years, a court has heard.James Watson was aged just 13 when he allegedly launched a “surprise attack” on Rikki Neave and strangled him with his own jacket on November 28 1994, the Old Bailey heard.He then allegedly stripped the boy’s body and posed him in a “star shape” in woodland, before dumping his clothes in a nearby bin.Watson, now aged 40, was seen with the victim on the day he went missing and was spoken to by police as a witness at the time, the...
The Independent

US releases new wanted photo for El Chapo’s son

The US state department has released a new image of “El Chapito”, a son of former Mexican drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, and again called for his arrest. An updated image was issued by the department last month following reports that it actually showed César Guzmán Salazar, a different son of El Chapo, according to Borderlandbeat.com.While the son who appeared in the press release is not involved in drug trafficking, US authorities said in a press release last month that Joaquín Guzmán-López was wanted for doing so.The state department’s bureau for International narcotics confirmed to The Independent on Tuesday that it...
Bluegrass Live

Kentucky man pardoned on murder charges now sentenced to 42 years for same crime

A man pardoned by Kentucky’s former governor for a 2014 drug robbery killing will return to prison to serve a 42-year federal sentence for the same crime. Patrick Baker was convicted of murder committed during a drug trafficking crime last year in a federal trial. He had been out of prison since 2019 when former Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin pardoned him for the slaying of Donald Mills.
BBC

Carlisle man admits modern slavery of victim kept in shed

A man has admitted exploiting a vulnerable worker who was kept in a freezing 6ft (2m) shed for 40 years. Peter Swailes, 56, denied conspiring to facilitate travel of another with a view to exploitation, but changed his plea at Carlisle Crown Court. The defendant's father, also Peter Swailes, 81,...
The Independent

Court hears bid by ex-Defence Forces soldier to have terror charges dropped

A legal bid by former Irish Defence Forces member Lisa Smith to have terror-related charges against her dropped has been heard at the Special Criminal Court.Co Louth woman Smith, 39, is accused of being a member of so-called Islamic State (IS) and financing terrorism.At a hearing on Monday, Michael O’Higgins SC for Ms Smith, made an application for the case to be dismissed on the grounds there is not sufficient evidence to convict her on any of the charges.The claim was rejected by Sean Gillane SC for the prosecution.The hearing was adjourned on Monday and will resume on Tuesday at...
everythinghorseuk.co.uk

“This is the death of an innocent horse” Beloved family horse put to sleep in tragic circumstances

“This is the death of an innocent horse” Beloved family horse put to sleep in tragic circumstances. A 21-year-old horse has been put to sleep after he panicked when approximately 40 Essex and Suffolk Hunt hounds raced onto private land where he was situated. Horse, Barney, lived on the Grove Estate, Wormingford, and had been owned and loved by Lisa Line since he was just four months old.
AFP

Taliban fighters pepper spray women protesters calling for rights

Taliban forces on Sunday fired pepper spray at a group of women protesters in Afghanistan's capital demanding rights to work and education, three demonstrators told AFP. Since seizing control of the country by force in August, the Taliban authorities have imposed creeping restrictions on Afghans, especially on women. Around 20 women gathered in front of Kabul University, chanting "equality and justice" and carried banners that read "Women's rights, human rights", an AFP correspondent reported. The protest however was later dispersed by the Taliban fighters who arrived at the scene in several vehicles, three women protesters told AFP.
News4Jax.com

1 dead, 5 hurt after argument leads to shooting inside Brunswick club

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. – One person is dead and five others were hurt in a mass shooting inside a Brunswick club early Saturday morning, the Brunswick Police Department said. According to police, an off-duty officer working outside the Bamboo Lounge on Glynn Avenue called for help after they heard several shots from inside the club around 12:30 a.m.
The Independent

Hindu monk jailed after calling for 'genocide' of Muslims

Indian authorities have charged a Hindu monk with inciting religious violence after he called for the “genocide” of India's Muslims at a meeting of right-wing supporters, police said Monday.Senior police officer Swatantra Kumar said Yati Narsinghanand Giri, an outspoken supporter of far-right nationalists who also heads a Hindu monastery, was initially arrested on Saturday on allegations that he made derogatory remarks against women. He appeared the following day in a court in the town of Haridwar where he was sent into 14 days of custody for hate speech against Muslims and calling for violence against them.Kumar said the...
