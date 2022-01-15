ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prospects for optimism, with Pico Iyer and Vrajaprana

By Hosted by Jonathan Bastian
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor many of us, the new year brings the promise of new beginnings, like resolutions to lose weight, learn new skills, or look for a new job. It’s also a good time to undo bad habits, enjoy some outward reflection, and maybe...

Outsider.com

Charles Darwin Mystery Reportedly Solved After 140 Years

Charles Darwin left behind an incredible scientific legacy. Before his death, Darwin changed how scientists looked at the origins of life on Earth. His Theory of Evolution took hold and became the lens through which scientists investigated the distant past. However, Darwin didn’t just leave behind his knowledge. He also passed down a burning question. The scientists wanted to know how plants evolved so quickly.
Mountain Democrat

The Arts: The art of optimism in 2022

If there is one thing we have learned over the past two years, it is that we have no control over massive events that come sweeping into our lives. Yet, we have complete control over how we choose to respond to them. We can respond negatively with fear or optimistically...
AFP

'Greek Picasso' Alekos Fassianos dies aged 86: family

Greek artist Alekos Fassianos, whose work drew on his country's mythology and folklore, died Sunday at the age of 86, his daughter Viktoria told AFP. Described by some admirers as a modern-day Matisse and by others as the Greek Picasso, his works, which included paintings, lithographs, ceramics and tapestries, have been shown around the world. While he resisted comparison with Henri Matisse and Pablo Picasso, he admired both artists, but insisted he had drawn on many different influences. Fassianos, who had been bedridden at his home in the suburbs of Athens for several months, died in his sleep, Viktoria Fassianou said.
Amadhia

Jana Horn, “Optimism”

There’s a deceptive serenity to Jana Horn’s songs. Don’t fall for it. The Austin-based singer/songwriter gently glides through what seem at first blush like placid waters, but there’s a world of unease and tension to be found just beneath the surface. Optimism is Horn’s first proper...
The Cullman Tribune

52 ODES TO JOY: SMILE-MAKING

                                               ODE TO SMILE-MAKING When you’re smiling, the muscles it takes are 17. But, when you’re scowling, it takes 43 and looks so mean. When you’re smiling, you look better even on frumpy days with bad hair. Smiles are always in fashion, it’s the very most important thing to wear. Even when you’re feeling grouchy, think up and in a little while, You’ll be smiling and beguiling, life is just more joyful when you smile. SMILE-MAKING, one of the four essentials of “Joy & Aging,” is about positive-thinking and about positive-doing.   It could seem like a blatant dose of the obvious. Well duh, if you are positively...
kcrw.com

Reflecting on Joan Didion’s CA roots and significance of a family potato masher

Two days before Christmas, writer Joan Didion passed away at the age of 87. Since her death, scores of essayists have been looking at her legacy, in particular her affinity for dissecting California and Californians. Few writers have loved a place so dearly and ripped it apart so thoroughly as did Didion. Los Angeles Times arts columnist Carolina Miranda offers a thread to pull to remember this towering writer. Miranda’s remembrance turns on a simple potato masher.
kcrw.com

KCRW Broadcast 668

Fanatic! I hope you’ve been well and hitting all your marks. Lots of great music happening and more to look forward to. How cool is this, new Young Prisms and Guerilla Toss albums. Can’t wait to hear these in full. Young Prisms album info. Guerilla Toss info: https://guerillatoss.bandcamp.com/album/famously-alive.
kcrw.com

Young Prisms: ‘Honeydew’

After almost a decade, Young Prisms return with a slew of new fuzzy guitar songs this spring. Dripping with shoegaze emo, “Honeydew” will quench your yearning for a dreamstate.
kcrw.com

MLK – Activism and the Arts

WNYC and The Apollo present WNYC’s 16th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day celebration, “MLK – Activism and the Arts. This program is a special hour partnership with The Takeaway and is presented in collaboration with The March on Washington Film Festival. This year’s discussion will...
kcrw.com

Five Songs to Hear This Week: Bob Moses, Bluegrass, and a Prince for Gen-Z

Selections ranging from the return of Bob Moses to down-home bluegrass courtesy of Sad Daddy honor KCRW’s commitment to eclecticism. Hey! Did you know that there’s an entire aspect of KCRW music discovery that you might be missing out on? Fear not, because our 5 Songs to Hear This Week newsletter is now a weekly feature on our website. Watch this space for rundowns of the five songs that you need in your life immediately, curated by KCRW Music staff. Don’t want to wait for your latest taste of fresh tunes? Sign up for the Friday newsletter here, and always be the first to know.
Variety

Hong Kong Critics Pick ‘Limbo’ as Best Film of 2021

Action thriller “Limbo” was named best film of 2021 at the annual Hong Kong Film Critics’ Society Awards. The film’s female lead, Chinese actress Cya Liu, was crowned best actress for her role as a young addict. Results of five awards and 10 recommended films were decided on Jan. 16, 2022 after nine hours of deliberation and three rounds of votes. A total of 48 films released in 2021 met the entry criteria for the awards, which is in its 28th edition this year. Critics said the Cantonese noir “Limbo,” based on the novel of the same name by mainland author Lei...
TheConversationCanada

The movie 'Finch' explores how dogs help us define humanity

Warning: The following article contains spoilers about the movie ‘Finch’ The movie Finch, released in November on Apple TV+, stars Tom Hanks and a former rescue dog named Seamus. Critic Tomris Laffly, writing for Variety, describes it as a “big-hearted … post-apocalyptic saga.” Hanks plays the titular Finch, a survivor in a world with a failing ozone layer. Expecting he will soon die from the sun’s radiation, Finch builds Jeff, a hyper-intelligent robot voiced by Caleb Landry Jones, to care for his dog, Goodyear. Finch, like other science fiction stories featuring dogs, explores the human-dog relationship in part to define...
kcrw.com

Joan Didion’s potato masher, sesame oil, gas stoves

“Can a single object contain within it the narratives of a family and an entire nation?” That’s what arts journalist Carolina Miranda asks in her essay remembering California native Joan Didion. Miranda recounts Didion’s reference of her family’s potato masher in her work, “Where I Was From.” Podcaster and author Cathy Erway recommends sprucing up the pantry by springing for high-quality sesame oil. Evan Halper reports on California’s charge to eliminate the use of gas in homes and businesses. Chef Kavachi Ukegbu is on a mission to expand the audience of West African cuisines and its staple — fufu. LA Times restaurant Bill Addison returns with a review of Horses in Hollywood. Finally, conehead cabbage has an expected look with an unexpected sweetness and can be found across Los Angeles farmers’ markets.
