ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

OPINION: Passing a national anthem law in Florida is a tone-deaf idea

By Subscribe
Herald-Tribune
Herald-Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UgZ8K_0dmkjazp00

There’s been plenty of debate over how athletes should respond when the national anthem is played before contests – a heated and polarizing dialogue that began in 2016 when former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick began kneeling during "The Star-Spangled Banner" and rose in intensity throughout 2020 when countless athletes adopted the gesture following numerous police-related killings involving Black Americans.

That said, however, has there ever been a genuine, sustained hue and cry over whether the national anthem should be played at all during sporting events?

Nope. Not really.

For example, in a 2020 poll conducted by The Washington Post and the University of Maryland, 84% of the respondents supported playing the national anthem before games.

Meanwhile, a 2021 Morning Consult poll found that 76% of those surveyed – including clear majorities among respondents who were people of color – agreed that "The Star-Spangled Banner" should be performed prior to an athletic competition.

Given such general sentiments, there is no compelling reason why the Florida Legislature should rush to pass a bill proposed by state Rep. Tommy Gregory that would require the national anthem to be played before pro sports events in the state.

Indeed there's absolutely no compelling reason why Gregory's bill should ever become a law.

At a time when Floridians are increasingly besieged by leaders who seem obsessed with micromanaging every aspect of their lives as citizens – from expressing the right to assemble to simply navigating the always-present specter of COVID – the last thing Florida needs is yet another needless decree designed to solve a problem that doesn't exist.

In a recent guest column for the Herald-Tribune, Gregory admittedly laid out an earnest and well-written case for his anthem bill, which is now making its way through the legislative process.

In doing so, the Sarasota County lawmaker noted the controversy that briefly surfaced last year when the Dallas Mavericks stopped playing the national anthem for a short period before its NBA games – a step that the team’s owner, Mark Cuban, said was taken as a gesture of solidarity for the social justice work being done by numerous pro basketball players.

Soon enough, however, the Mavericks’ move drew an eventual reaction from Texas politicians, who promptly passed a bill – subtly titled “The Star-Spangled Banner Protection Act” – that effectively makes it illegal for sports teams to forego playing the anthem.

Gregory acknowledged that while no sports team in Florida has attempted to skip playing the national anthem – or even contemplated doing so for that matter – it was critical for his Texas-style bill to become law to “proactively ensure it cannot" ever happen in our state.

Sorry, state representative, but when a law is being proposed to address an “issue” that has shown no discernible sign of truly being an issue – all in order to prevent that non-issue from possibly becoming an issue in the future, even though there’s nothing to remotely suggest it will ever become an issue down the line – there is only one conclusion for us to reach:

There’s no need for the law.

At all.

Period.

Every day and every night across the “free state of Florida,” our national anthem is being freely and routinely performed – with varying degrees of skill, it must be said – before a myriad of sporting events.

And every day and every night across our state, Floridians eagerly rise when "The Star-Spangled Banner" begins – and heartily cheer when it comes to its stirring end.

There's no law that is forcing this to happen. And there's no need to force this to happen by turning Gregory’s tone-deaf anthem bill into actual law.

Comments / 0

Related
Ocala Gazette

Lawmakers tie national anthem to sports money

Florida lawmakers moved forward Tuesday with a plan that would connect playing the national anthem at sports events to state and local dollars. The Senate Commerce and Tourism Committee backed a proposal (SB 1298) that would require Florida professional sports teams receiving government money to play the national anthem before every home game.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
NBC 2

New law would make National Anthem mandatory before pro sporting events

FORT MYERS, Fla. – A proposed law would require all professional sports teams to play the National Anthem before the start of every sporting event. The bill, filed by Sen. Joe Gruters (R-Sarasota), just passed the Florida Senate Commerce and Tourism committee this week. If passed, it would require teams to play the Star-Spangled Banner before the sporting event starts, including NASCAR.
FORT MYERS, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Cuban
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Anthem#Deaf#American Football#Black Americans#The Washington Post#The Florida Legislature#Floridians#Covid#The Herald Tribune
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Minnesota Reformer

Reclaiming MLK Day | Opinion

In April of 1967, at the Riverside Church in New York City, the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr spoke in profound grief about the way his position on the Vietnam War was interrogated even by some of his closest supporters. “I have called for radical departures from the destruction of Vietnam, many persons have […] The post Reclaiming MLK Day | Opinion appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
POLITICS
Herald-Tribune

Herald-Tribune

1K+
Followers
835
Post
179K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Sarasota, FL from Sarasota Herald-Tribune.

 http://heraldtribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy