LARAMIE, Wyo. (Jan. 16, 2022) – The No. 19 ranked Wyoming Cowboys hosted their second dual of the weekend on Sunday welcoming the North Dakota State Bison into the UniWyo Sports Complex for a Big 12 Showdown. Four cowboys won matches, but NDSU took the dual 14-22. “Jaron (Jensen) and Tate (Samuelson) I believe really stood out and took to heart what we talked about on Friday. They just kept coming and really opened up their matches.” Head Wrestling Coach Mark Branch said, “We just made a few to many mistakes today and those are game changers in dual like this.”

LARAMIE, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO