Training camp for 2022 season opens on Tuesday, Jan. 18 with roster decisions still to be madeThe big splashes have happened elsewhere in MLS. Last week, the Seattle Sounders plucked free-agent designated player Albert Rusnak from Real Salt Lake and LAFC acquired U.S. Men's National Team midfielder Kellyn Acosta. Meanwhile, it's been a relatively quiet offseason in Portland, where the roster decisions have featured departures (goalkeeper Steve Clark, right back Josecarlos Van Rankin and the pending transfer home to Argentina for Diego Valeri), along with the prolonged negotiation with Sebastian Blanco, who as of Jan. 16 remained unsigned. As the...

MLS ・ 2 DAYS AGO