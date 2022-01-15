ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma reports more than 14,400 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths confirmed

By Al Lindsey
blackchronicle.com
 3 days ago

Oklahoma reports more than 14,400 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths confirmed. This week, more than 29,000 new COVID cases have been reported so far and more than 10,000 of those cases were just added today. Case record. We have co ceos abigail ogle here tonight. Abby I know you spoke...

blackchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Related
WSAZ

COVID-19 W.Va. | 7 additional deaths, 2,508 new cases reported

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of January 11, 2022, there are currently 13,268 COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been seven deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 5,452 deaths attributed to COVID-19. DHHR has confirmed the...
CHARLESTON, WV
KOLR10 News

COVID case-fatality rate declining in Missouri as more infections, fewer deaths reported

As COVID case totals stay near record highs in Missouri, the state's case-fatality rate—the ratio of diagnosed cases ending in death—has declined over time as more people contract the virus and survive. However, it is important to understand that the increase in cases has also led to rapid growth in COVID hospitalizations, further straining the healthcare industry.
MISSOURI STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

COVID-19 update: Pressure eases on Florida hospitals as number of infected patients remains stable

The number of patients with COVID-19 in Florida hospitals declined over the weekend and has remained relatively stable for the past week, data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services shows. Although Florida did not report its weekend numbers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control because of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, data from other agencies continues to show a downward ...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS LA

LA County COVID Patient Numbers Inch Upward; 27 More Deaths Reported

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The number of COVID-19-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals inched upward again Monday, reaching a level nearly six times higher than the number just one month ago. Another 27 virus-related deaths were also reported Monday, lifting the county’s overall death toll from throughout the pandemic to 28,086. The county reported nearly 120 deaths over the weekend. The county Department of Public Health confirmed another 31,576 new COVID infections, a number that is likely low due to delays in weekend reporting by testing labs. To date, the county has confirmed 2,289,045 cases since the pandemic began. According to state...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Health Officials Describe Winter COVID Surge At ‘Near Crisis Level’

IRVINE (CBSLA) — Southern California experienced yet another weekend in the winter COVID-19 surge driven by the Omicron variant. In LA County this week, on average, the health department reported more than 40,000 new infections each day, with 1,000 more people hospitalized over the course of the last seven days. “One person who gets Omicron right now is easily infecting two and the rate of that speed is so fast. The individual is very contagious two days before the onset of symptoms,” said Dr. Jose Mayorga, the executive director of the UCI Health Family Health Center. Dr. Mayorga says an increase in testing...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 In Maryland: 6,537 New Cases, Hospitalizations Dip To 3,062

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Just over 3,000 Marylanders were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday, a week after hospitalizations peaked at 3,462, according to the latest data from the Maryland Department of Health. Hospitalizations fell by 60 over the past 24 hours, bringing the total of COVID-19 patients in Maryland to 3,062. Of those, 2,470 are adults in acute care and 555 are adults the ICU, while 29 children are in acute care and eight more are in the ICU. The state reported 6,537 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, meaning 906.209 cases have been confirmed in Maryland since the pandemic began. The positivity...
MARYLAND STATE
blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma officials say COVID-19, school closures will continue

Oklahoma health officials believe that the COVID-19 case surge and school closures will continueAlongside a slew of schools shutting their doors, Oklahoma City Public Schools announced that they would head to virtual learning until Tuesday. Schools have been struggling with COVID-19 staffing shortages and high levels of students who are absent.>> More on this: Oklahoma City metro school districts shifting to virtual learning amid omicron spreadAccording to State Impact, there have been more than a hundred school closures or switches to virtual learning so far this semester across the state. With the big announcement from OKCPS, they said that they are “out of options.”OKCPS said on Wednesday that a high number of teachers and staff are out sick, which means that they can no longer “adequately sustain a safe and meaningful learning environment for our students.”>> Related: Oklahoma public schools give update on staff, student COVID-19 numbersWith COVID-19 cases skyrocketing, OU’s Dr. Dale Bratzler said that this is likely to continue.”I think when you look at the schools that have had to close down temporarily, it’s because they simply do not have enough staff to continue operations when you have staff that are in isolation or quarantine for five days after either infection or exposure,” Bratzler said.Some schools have fully canceled classes while others have gone to distance learning. Some, such as OKC, are having students work on lessons and assignments virtually on their own.>> Related: Some Oklahoma schools closing amid rise in COVID-19 casesThe onslaught of omicron has added to the headaches at all levels of education.”I know I’m planning for public health classes coming up soon, and we’ve just had to acknowledge that we’re going to do everything we can to keep students in the classroom and other things, but we also recognize that because there could be outbreaks of infection or others among students, staff or the faculty that we need to have accommodations in place to make sure that we can continue our educational efforts,” Bratzler said.>> Related: Oklahoma school districts provide virtual learning options.
OKLAHOMA STATE
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 In Maryland: More Than 7K Cases Reported Sunday As Hospitalizations & Positivity Rate Continue To Decline

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland recorded 7,870 new cases of COVID-19 while the state’s positivity rate and hospitalizations continued to drop, according to data released Sunday by the Maryland Department of Health. The latest round of health department data shows hospitalizations fell by 156 during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of COVID-19 patients currently being treated by hospitals throughout Maryland to 3,122. The statewide COVID-19 positivity rate is 21.91%, a 0.94% decrease. A total of 899,672 cases have been documented in Maryland since the outset of the pandemic. A total of 12,416 Marylanders have now died of COVID-19 since the pandemic began,...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Majority Of Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 Cases, Hospitalizations And Deaths In 2021 Among Unvaccinated

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Heading into the third year of the pandemic, about 75 percent of Pennsylvanian adults are fully vaccinated, but most of the people who are dying or hospitalized are not. The Pennsylvania Department of Health said data from 2021 and the first four days of 2022 shows that unvaccinated people or those not fully vaccinated accounted for 78 percent of cases, 85 percent of hospitalizations and 84 percent of deaths. “The odds are clearly stacked in favor of people who are vaccinated,” Acting Health Secretary Keara Klinepeter said. “We also know that vaccine boosters provide a greater level of protection from severe illness and death. That’s why we strongly recommend everyone 12 and older to get a booster dose now.” COVID-19 hospitalizations are continuing to rise in Pennsylvania, though not as sharply as previous weeks. The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday was 3.8 percent higher than last week, the Health Department said. The state averaged 25,417 new cases a day last week, also a slight increase. The Allegheny County Health Department also released its weekly COVID-19 data on Tuesday. It reported 22,326 cases from Jan. 9-15 and 38 more deaths.
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: 11,000 Deaths Tallied In MN, Positivity Rate Climbs To 22.2%

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Health officials in Minnesota report a 22.2% average positivity rate and 10,651 new COVID-19 cases in the latest update, which represents data as of Friday. An additional 29 deaths in the report brings the state’s cumulative fatalities to 11,000 since the start of the pandemic. Three of the deaths reported Tuesday took place in late 2021, and one person who died was in their 30s from Ramsey County. As Omicron surges across the state, other key statistics, such as new cases and hospitalizations, have risen to 172.8 and 24.6 per 100,000 residents respectively. Both are well over the “high risk”...
MINNESOTA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

COVID-19 update: Florida reports steep drop in new cases but largest increase in deaths in two months

Florida’s average daily rate for new COVID-19 cases fell to its lowest level of the month but an increase in deaths sent the 7-day average to its highest point since before Thanksgiving, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. The state added 365 deaths to its total count on Tuesday, bringing the 7-day rolling average to 92. The last time the average was over 90 was on ...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

"They used us as an experiment": Arkansas inmates who were given ivermectin to treat COVID file federal lawsuit against jail

A group of men detained at Washington County Detention Center in Arkansas say that the jail's medical staff gave them the anti-parasite drug ivermectin last year, without their consent, to treat COVID-19, while telling them the pills were "vitamins." On Wednesday, the American Civil Liberties Union, on behalf of the inmates, filed a federal lawsuit against the jail and its doctor.
ARKANSAS STATE

