Oklahoma reports more than 14,400 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths confirmed

Oklahoma health officials believe that the COVID-19 case surge and school closures will continueAlongside a slew of schools shutting their doors, Oklahoma City Public Schools announced that they would head to virtual learning until Tuesday. Schools have been struggling with COVID-19 staffing shortages and high levels of students who are absent.>> More on this: Oklahoma City metro school districts shifting to virtual learning amid omicron spreadAccording to State Impact, there have been more than a hundred school closures or switches to virtual learning so far this semester across the state. With the big announcement from OKCPS, they said that they are “out of options.”OKCPS said on Wednesday that a high number of teachers and staff are out sick, which means that they can no longer “adequately sustain a safe and meaningful learning environment for our students.”>> Related: Oklahoma public schools give update on staff, student COVID-19 numbersWith COVID-19 cases skyrocketing, OU’s Dr. Dale Bratzler said that this is likely to continue.”I think when you look at the schools that have had to close down temporarily, it’s because they simply do not have enough staff to continue operations when you have staff that are in isolation or quarantine for five days after either infection or exposure,” Bratzler said.Some schools have fully canceled classes while others have gone to distance learning. Some, such as OKC, are having students work on lessons and assignments virtually on their own.>> Related: Some Oklahoma schools closing amid rise in COVID-19 casesThe onslaught of omicron has added to the headaches at all levels of education.”I know I’m planning for public health classes coming up soon, and we’ve just had to acknowledge that we’re going to do everything we can to keep students in the classroom and other things, but we also recognize that because there could be outbreaks of infection or others among students, staff or the faculty that we need to have accommodations in place to make sure that we can continue our educational efforts,” Bratzler said.>> Related: Oklahoma school districts provide virtual learning options.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO