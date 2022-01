The mother of all graphics cards is coming soon. NVIDIA teased the RTX 3090 Ti GPU at the end of its CES 2022 gaming keynote in January, and hardcore gamers already have to start gearing up to get the next impossible-to-buy hardware for their top-tier rigs. Below, we outline everything we know about this ever-elusive card including its estimated release date, price, specs, and how those stats compare to other modern GPUs on the market. There’s a lot to cover, so let’s get right to it.

