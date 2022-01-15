Saturday Morning Extra: Goldstone Financial Group

Anthony Pellegrino is a fiduciary financial advisor and is the founder of Goldstone Financial Group, a registered investment advisor. He's been featured in Forbes and The Wall Street Journal. Plus, Goldstone has been recognized as a 5-Star Wealth Manager in Chicago Magazine.

Goldstone focuses on building a holistic investment plan which includes; Investment Planning, Income Planning, Tax Planning, Healthcare Planning, and Estate Planning.

Goldstone Financial Group is headquartered in Oakbrook Terrace, IL, with satellite offices in Chicago and the surrounding suburbs. Goldstone has helped more than 2,500 clients over the past 12+ years.