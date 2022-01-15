ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saturday Morning Extra: Goldstone Financial Group

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
 3 days ago

Anthony Pellegrino is a fiduciary financial advisor and is the founder of Goldstone Financial Group, a registered investment advisor. He's been featured in Forbes and The Wall Street Journal. Plus, Goldstone has been recognized as a 5-Star Wealth Manager in Chicago Magazine.

Goldstone focuses on building a holistic investment plan which includes; Investment Planning, Income Planning, Tax Planning, Healthcare Planning, and Estate Planning.

Goldstone Financial Group is headquartered in Oakbrook Terrace, IL, with satellite offices in Chicago and the surrounding suburbs. Goldstone has helped more than 2,500 clients over the past 12+ years.

For more information, visit goldstonefinancialgroup.com .

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

