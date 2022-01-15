Missing 16-year-old girl identifiable by rose tattoo on left finger

HOUSTON, TX – Houston police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash at 1000 Old Spanish Trail about 10:10 p.m. last Friday. The identity of the male victim is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences. HPD Vehicular Crimes Division Sergeant P. Pham and K. Stanley reported: A vehicle of unknown make and model was traveling southbound near the above address and approaching Main Street. The victim, a pedestrian, attempted to cross Old Spanish Trail and was struck by the vehicle. The driver did not stop to provide assistance and fled the scene. Houston Fire Department paramedics responded to the scene and transported the victim to Ben Taub General Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Anyone with information on the vehicle or the identity of the wanted driver is urged to contact the HPD Hit and Run Unit at 713-247-4072 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 10 HOURS AGO