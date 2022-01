Fan confidence in the Chicago Bears franchise had been slowly inching up the last few weeks of the 2021 season, and my guess as to why was the anticipation of Black Monday and the hope that comes with a brand new regime. The latest SB Nation Reacts’ results reflects that big bump in confidence we had after the Bears fired general manager Ryan Pace and head coach Matt Nagy, but I wonder if it would have soared even higher than 43% if bumbling Chairman George McCaskey never would have spoke a week ago.

