Soccer

Max Power and Will Keane on target in Wigan win at Doncaster

By NewsChain Sport
 3 days ago
In-form Wigan held on against spirited strugglers Doncaster to claim a 2-1 and narrow the gap to League One’s top two.

Goals from Max Power and Will Keane put Wigan ahead but Omar Bogle pulled a goal back for Rovers, who battled well throughout the game but could not prevent the visitors recording a fourth win in five league games.

The Latics started strongly with Keane and Tom Pearce missing early chances before breaking the deadlock after 11 minutes when Power flicked in a James McClean corner.

Keane really should have doubled the advantage when he rose unmarked to meet McClean’s cross but headed over the bar.

Doncaster were the stronger side heading into the break with Aidan Barlow and Tommy Rowe seeing efforts blocked.

Wigan extended their lead in the 54th minute when Keane headed home a superb cross from McClean.

Doncaster pulled a goal back on the hour when Bogle flicked in from an Ethan Galbraith free-kick with his first touch after coming off the bench.

Though they tried to work more opportunities, the league’s bottom club could not find the breakthrough and fell to a fourth straight defeat.

