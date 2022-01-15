The Walking Dead season 11: Will we see the CRM?

The Walking Dead Miniatures Game is coming to an end. Mantic Games has announced that they will cease publication and sale of its popular miniatures game as of March 31, 2022. Mantic Games has produced the game since 2016 beginning with a successful Kickstarter that raised over $685,000 centered around the "All Out War" arc. Mantic would go on to release seven separate story arcs that covered the bulk of The Walking Dead comics story. The game is a miniatures skirmish game, with players building groups of different factions and fighting in different scenarios, with the franchise's iconic zombies serving as a constant threat for both players. Most characters from the comics, ranging from iconic characters like Rick, the Governor, and Negan to minor characters who only appeared for an issue or two, made an appearance in The Walking Dead Miniatures Game, along with plenty of walkers with different abilities. Like other miniatures skirmish games, players would assemble and paint their own miniatures, with the hobby aspect of the game being a major part of the online community surrounding the game.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO