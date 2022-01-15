ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

The Walking Dead season 11: Will we see the CRM?

By Renee Hansen
FanSided
FanSided
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Civic Republic Military has become front and center in The Walking Dead universe. The spin-off series The Walking Dead World Beyond was centered around this organization and revealed more information about it. The CRM has also been seen in Fear the Walking Dead, mainly in Althea’s story. Will this group...

undeadwalking.com

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

Yellowstone Season 5 Return Set (Tentatively) — Plus, 'There's Still a Lot of Story to Tell' Down the Line, EP Says

Have you “herd”? Yellowstone is likely to return for Season 5 this fall, according to executive producer David Glasser. Following the Paramount Network hit’s SAG Awards nomination for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series, he told our sister site Variety that he expected the show to resume production in May and premiere its fifth season in autumn. In other words, viewers won’t have to wait too long to find out just how big a mistake Jamie made by choosing Beth’s ominous “option No. 3,” which in the Season 4 finale resulted in him murdering his biological father!...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Where to Watch The Walking Dead Season 11 Before February Return

There's still time to catch up on The Walking Dead Season 11 before the Final Season returns with eight new episodes February 20 on AMC. The second part of The Final Season Trilogy launches with Episode 9, "No Other Way," picking up where October's "For Blood" left off: with a series of cliffhangers at Alexandria and Meridian, where the survivors are fighting for their lives against the dead and the living. There are just 16 episodes left until the end of The Walking Dead, which breaks its final chapter into eight episodes for Part 2 (February 20) and eight episodes for Part 3 (late 2022).
TV SERIES
FanSided

Walking Dead fandom celebrates Norman Reedus’ birthday

The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus can’t help but feel the love with the outpour of birthday wishes he receives from family, friends and co-workers. Twitter was abuzz with birthday wishes from fans, including fan art and videos specifically created to celebrate his 53rd birthday. If you search his name on Twitter, there is a never-ending string of well wishes.
CELEBRITIES
FanSided

Madison returns to Fear the Walking Dead

Fans of Fear the Walking Dead received good news for fans of Madison Clark. On a recent episode of Talking Dead, Kim Dickens announced that she would be returning to the series as Madison for the second half of season seven. In the season four finale, Madison made a sacrificial...
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
FanSided

Who is Georgie in The Walking Dead series?

The Walking Dead series will see an end to its 11 seasons run at the end of 2022. As the storylines come to a close, many characters have never made another appearance in the series. One who comes to mind is Georgie, who viewers met in season eight. Georgie, played...
TV SERIES
FanSided

The Mist has many Walking Dead connections

The Walking Dead has aired since 2010, and during that time, actors have come and gone, primarily due to death, which is expected in a ZA. While viewing a new movie or show, a random Walking Dead actor appears, and it’s very cool seeing them in the wild. One movie that has many Walking Dead ties is The Mist.
MOVIES
FanSided

Who plays Beta on The Walking Dead?

In the second half of season nine of The Walking Dead, viewers were introduced to two iconic comic book characters. Two characters who had to be cast just right and then transformed from page to screen in the right way. Fans will agree that Alpha and Beta, the first and second in command of the Whisperers, couldn’t have been more accurately depicted in seasons nine and ten.
TV SERIES
FanSided

Where is Alexandria in The Walking Dead?

The Walking Dead series has seen many communities come and go, but Alexandria has stood since before the outbreak. It was initially established as an upscale sustainable community, but where is it located?. Alexandria was a planned community complete with a solar grid, cisterns and eco-based filtration. The housing prices...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angela Kang
Collider

10 of the Scariest 'The Walking Dead' Moments

The final season of The Walking Dead is set to wrap in 2022, no less than twelve years after its debut. The series has shifted show runners, killed off countless characters, and thought up endless ways to pit humans against the undead, and, perhaps more importantly, each other. It might be the human drama that kept us tuning in for more, but this was never a series that let us feel too comfortable becoming attached to a character. Even fan favorites like Glen, Siddiq, and Beth were not safe from the zombie apocalypse, while central characters like Rick Grimes made pretty some controversial moves along the way.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Finale Was Most Watched Cable Broadcast Since ‘Walking Dead’ Season 3

The Yellowstone universe is getting bigger than ever. The Season 4 finale of Taylor Sheridan and Paramount Network‘s Kevin Costner-led drama reached new heights, drawing 9.3 million total viewers on Paramount Network, and 10.3 million including a simulcast on CMT. As noted in a press release touting the numbers provided to Decider, that makes the January 2 episode the “most watched telecast on cable since The Walking Dead‘s S3 premiere in October 2017.”
TV SERIES
ComicBook

The Walking Dead Miniatures Game Is Ending

The Walking Dead Miniatures Game is coming to an end. Mantic Games has announced that they will cease publication and sale of its popular miniatures game as of March 31, 2022. Mantic Games has produced the game since 2016 beginning with a successful Kickstarter that raised over $685,000 centered around the "All Out War" arc. Mantic would go on to release seven separate story arcs that covered the bulk of The Walking Dead comics story. The game is a miniatures skirmish game, with players building groups of different factions and fighting in different scenarios, with the franchise's iconic zombies serving as a constant threat for both players. Most characters from the comics, ranging from iconic characters like Rick, the Governor, and Negan to minor characters who only appeared for an issue or two, made an appearance in The Walking Dead Miniatures Game, along with plenty of walkers with different abilities. Like other miniatures skirmish games, players would assemble and paint their own miniatures, with the hobby aspect of the game being a major part of the online community surrounding the game.
VIDEO GAMES
undeadwalking.com

The Walking Dead universe: Actors turned directors

The Walking Dead universe is full of multi-talented individuals who possess a diverse set of talents in addition to their acting abilities. There are many musicians, artists, models, and public speakers among the cast, which is only a small list of the other talents seen from the cast. One area that several cast members have shown off their skills is behind the camera.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Walking Dead#Dead Season#Crm#Heapster#World Beyond#Entertainment Weekly#Commonwealth
FanSided

How did Duane Jones die in The Walking Dead?

When it was announced that The Walking Dead series would end with its eleventh season, the fandom was disappointed, to say the least. It seemed like the end date was further away as the final season would consist of 24 episodes which is practically a double season. But now the end is near, as the last episode will air in 2022. Fans are now looking back on characters we’ve lost along the way. One character we saw in the pilot episode that was eventually killed was Duane Jones.
TV SERIES
horrornewsnetwork.net

‘Tales Of The Walking Dead’ To Start Filming In Georgia

The flagship show may be winding down, but the spinoffs walk on. The latest offshoot of AMC’s popular and prolific The Walking Dead franchise–Tales of the Walking Dead–will start production in Buford, Ga. next week–Jan. 18–according to a report on comicbook.com. This six-episode anthology series will be the third spinoff of the main show, which will wrap up its 11th and final season this year.
BUFORD, GA
IndieWire

‘Ozark’ Review: Season 4, Part 1 Questions If There’s Enough Good Left to Bury the Bad (No Spoilers)

When “Ozark” started telling its story (back in July 2017), the rough question surrounding the Byrde family was, “How in God’s name are they still alive?” Fans very well may have asked themselves that question a dozen times over the first 10 episodes, as showrunner Chris Mundy’s propulsive crime thriller kept setting up impervious obstacles, and the ever-resourceful Marty (Jason Bateman) and Wendy (Laura Linney) kept finding creative ways around them. But in the following seasons, as their collective foot eased off the accelerator, Netflix’s Emmy-winning original series began positing subjective queries oft-heard in other antihero tales, like “Are the...
TV SERIES
FanSided

FanSided

221K+
Followers
409K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy