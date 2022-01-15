ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Lita Reflects On Her Return To WWE SmackDown, Says Her 2022 Goals Involve Competing At WrestleMania

By Gisberto Guzzo
Fightful
Fightful
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Lita reflected on her return to SmackDown. Last week, 19 of the 30 competitors for the Women's Royal Rumble match were revealed. Lita was one of the many notable names included on the list. This will be Lita's second time competing in the annual bout, first taking part in the 2018...

www.fightful.com

Comments / 4

Related
firstsportz.com

SURPRISE! Stephanie McMahon dated this guy before marrying Triple H!

American businesswoman and retired female professional wrestler Stephanie McMahon Levesque, famously known by Stephanie McMahon is currently working as the Chief Brand Officer in WWE. Though she has not wrestled in recent years, her presence was always prominent as an authority figure in all WWE brands. Stephanie tied the knot...
WWE
firstsportz.com

Who was Seth Rollins with before marrying Becky Lynch?

On December 4, 2020, Seth Rollins, who is currently married to Becky Lynch, welcomed his baby girl, Roux. Since January 2019, the former Universal Champion has started dating the Irish celebrity. But who did the former shield member date before marrying Becky? Let’s have a look. Seth Rollins’ ex-fiance...
CELEBRITIES
MMAmania.com

Conor McGregor got destroyed so badly by Henry Cejudo he actually deleted his tweet

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Bantamweight roost-ruler, Henry Cejudo, who also held gold at 125 pounds, was back in the headlines last week after petitioning promotion president, Dana White, for an opportunity to win yet another title, this time in the Featherweight division. White shut him down without remorse. “You...
UFC
Wrestling World

Doudrop opens up about backstage changes

In recent years, especially due to the pandemic, we've gotten used to seeing and reading rapid changes in WWE plans, with Vince McMahon often tearing up the script just before a show. This situation is obviously not ideal for fighters, who often find themselves having to readjust to something new in a very short time.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlotte Flair
wrestlingrumors.net

Wrestler Appears On WWE And AEW TV In The Same Week

Double payday. The wrestling world has changed quite a bit, as there is now more content available than ever before. One of the biggest reasons for this is the arrival of AEW, which has become the second biggest wrestling promotion in the world in just a few years of existence. The company allows wrestlers another place to go, and that was certainly the case for a specific wrestler this week.
WWE
411mania.com

WWE Superstars Sheamus & Bayley Attend Dallas Cowboys Game at AT&T Stadium

– WWE Superstars Bayley and Sheamus were in attendance as today’s Dallas Cowboys game at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas. They were there to promote WrestleMania 38, which will be held at the venue later this year. You can check out some photos of the group at the posted...
WWE
Wrestling World

WWE had big plans for Sasha Banks

In recent days there has been a lot of talk about Sasha Banks, former WWE main roster world champion, who has suffered her umpteenth injury that will force her to stay out of the federation scene for a time ranging from six to eight weeks. Apparently, the WWE was starting...
WWE
411mania.com

Update On Asuka’s Status With WWE Following Lengthy Absence

Asuka hasn’t been seen on WWE TV since Money in the Bank, and a photo posted last August showed that her arm was in a sling. She also noted she had dental work done after a kick from Shayna Baszler knocked her teeth out. Neither she nor WWE ever confirmed any sort of injury, but she may be healed and on her way back.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wrestlemania#Wwe Smackdown#Combat#Smackdown#The Wwe Hall Of Famer
mmanews.com

Archives: White Says Khabib Has Temporarily Lifted Retirement (2021)

The following article was published on this day one year ago. It is presented to you in its original, unaltered form, courtesy of The MMA News Archives. Headline: Khabib Temporarily Lifts Retirement Pending UFC 257 Performances. We finally know the outcome of Dana White‘s meeting with Khabib Nurmagomedov. Khabib...
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Star Now Accepting Bookings

It’s been announced via PWInsider that former WWE star Jaxson Ryker, now going by the ring name “Gunner”, is officially available to accept bookings for wrestling gigs, photo ops/autographs, and appearances. He recommends you contact his agent, Bill Behrens, at [email protected] to schedule an appearance. Prior...
WWE
Wrestling World

Ric Flair comments on Samoa Joe

Samoa Joe was released for the second time by WWE on January 6, seven months after returning to the company as an NXT superstar and talent scout. He won the NXT title for the third time in August 2021 but was forced to vacate his belt due to a serious injury.
WWE
iheart.com

WWE Superstar Requests Release From Company

Former Cruiserweight Champion Mustafa Ali has publicly requested his release from WWE. Ali shared a following statement on his verified Twitter Sunday (January 16) along with the tweet, "I am requesting my release from WWE." "I have a message that is much bigger than my dreams in pro wrestling," Ali...
WWE
Fightful

WWE RAW Results (1/17/22): Bobby Lashley Takes On Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch Calls Out Doudrop + More!

Welcome to Fightful.com's live coverage & discussion for Monday Night RAW. We'll be bringing you full, fight-by-fight results of every match on the card. — The show begins and RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch makes her way down to the ring as we see a video package of last week, where Doudrop defeated Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan to secure her shot at Lynch's title in two weeks at the Royal Rumble. Back in the ring Lynch welcomes us to 'the big time'. Lynch says the RAW women's division has never been hotter and like it or not, she's the reason for it. Lynch says the division is so hot that there's stars from the past such as Lita, Mickie James and the Bella Twins, who all are hoping to win the Royal Rumble and challenge the 'Van GOAT' at WrestleMania. Lynch says she's kindly given Doudrop a 'taste at the big-time' and the fans weren't clamoring for Doudrop to get a title match and she's [Lynch] the only reason Doudrop's getting a shot for the title because that's what she does...she makes people better and then beats them. Lynch says she does respect Doudrop's tenacity and she made a name for herself...but actually she didn't make a name for herself, somebody else did and out comes the aforementioned number one contender, Doudrop, who makes her way down to the ring. Doudrop says Becky didn't get her anything, she earned it herself. Doudrop says if that was Becky's plan all along, it was the biggest mistake she's ever made. Becky says she'll make sure Doudrop wins a match tonight, when they face Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan in a tag match. Bianca makes her way down to the ring and says she's the EST. of WWE and tells Doudrop that the only reason she has a title match is because Becky's so scared to give her a rematch, she cost her the number one contender's match last week. Bianca officially enters the Royal Rumble match and tells Becky that her time is coming because of it and she's going to main event WrestleMania...AGAIN and out comes Liv Morgan. Liv also officially enters the Royal Rumble match and says she's going to be the win the match and headline WrestleMania, not Bianca and she'll just be one of the 29 other women she will outlast in two weeks at the Royal Rumble. Doudrop tells Bianca and Liv to Shutup and asks for a referee to start their tag match...which is up next after the break.
WWE
firstsportz.com

Why did Lita leave WWE?

Lita is an American professional wrestler, animal welfare activist and also a former singer. Her real name is Amy Dumas and is often considered to be one of the greatest performers of all time. Being one of the most popular WWE Superstars of all time, she was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2014.
WWE
Wrestling World

Smackdown: The feud between Sonya Deville and Naomi has begun

Sheamus vs Ricochet. Good match, impeccable on a technical level, but Ricochet really does everything to lose. In a moment of full control he tries to lift Sheamus, obviously without succeeding... but decides to do 120 useless somersaults, pushing himself on the ropes. BROGUE KICK! .. 1 ... 2 ......
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

GCW Say You Will Results & Photos: The Briscoe Brothers In Action, Jeff Jarrett, & More

Game Changer Wrestling made its way to the Grand Sports Arena in Chicago, IL last night for their Say You Will event. The card featured popular indie stars like The Briscoe Brothers defending their GCW Tag Team Titles, Kylie Rae, and the ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham. WWE Hall Of Famer Jeff Jarrett also made another appearance in GCW, attacking Effy’s tag team partner, Allie Katch, with a guitar.
CHICAGO, IL
PWMania

Update On Cody Rhodes AEW EVP Status

AEW TNT Champion Cody Rhodes is reportedly not under an Executive Vice President contract with the company. As reported earlier, it was revealed by Fightful Select that Rhodes’ AEW contract expired at the end of 2021, and that he has been working as a free agent ever since then. Rhodes’ status as a free agent has been known by many within AEW for a few weeks now.
WWE
Fightful

Fightful

6K+
Followers
21K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy