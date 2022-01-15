ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

Your letters: Wausau worker says street maintenance crews are doing more with less

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ekrxj_0dmkco6W00

Wausau Pilot & Review

Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.

I am responding to the letter about the sidewalks on Grand Avenue.

I am a 7-year employee of the Department of Public Works. Like the police and fire departments, and many businesses and employers in Wausau, we are facing staffing shortages, both in my department and our maintenance staff. To your question of why downtown is getting cleared first, it is due to private contractors paid by the city for that purpose.

As the fire department has not had a staffing increase since 1970, our department has actually decreased staff. Twenty years ago we had more than 50 workers and a full compliment of maintenance staff to repair all of our equipment. Over the years both services and staff have been cut and replaced with contractors to save on costs like health insurance and wages.

While the city has grown in both street miles and sidewalks, the staff has been asked to do more with less. We are trying to do the best job we can with what we have. We ask for patience and some forgiveness, rather than ignorant statements without knowing all of the facts.

City council has and is taking steps to try to improve the situation. Get your facts straight before making foolish statements, or grab a shovel and help out.

Jim Lentz

Comments / 0

Related
WausauPilot

Marathon County opens COVID resource line

The Marathon County Health Department now has a COVID-19 Resource Line for Marathon County residents who seek COVID-19 guidance. Residents with any questions related to COVID-19 isolation, quarantine, testing or vaccination can call 715-261-1999. The resource line will be staffed from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. You...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau School Board approves $119.8M referendum question

The Wausau School District will ask voters in April to approve a proposal that would raise $119.8 million to address district-wide facility needs. After a somewhat contentious discussion, the Wausau School District Board of Education on Monday approved the referendum question, which will now appear on the April 5 ballot. The final proposal reflects a roughly one-third reduction from the initial proposal considered.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Coalition to hold rally on nonpartisan redistricting

WAUSAU — A local, bipartisan coalition of Wausau area residents will host a rally calling for Fair Maps at noon Jan. 21 at the 400 Block in downtown Wausau. The rally will begin with several local activists speaking. Volunteers will continue the rally to engage the public on independent, nonpartisan redistricting.
WAUSAU, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wausau, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Wausau, WI
WausauPilot

SAFER: Wausau area man receives heartsaver hero award

A local man has been awarded the American Heart Association’s Heartsaver Hero. Award for lifesaving actions he performed in December, according to the South Area Fire and Emergency Response District. In a news release, SAFER official Kristy Chula said crews were dispatched Dec. 17 for a lift assist. En...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

3 dead, others injured in Wisconsin apartment building blaze

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — A third person has died as a result of a fire at a senior apartment building in southeastern Wisconsin that also injured several others, officials said. Kenosha Fire Chief Christopher Bigley said in a statement Tuesday the entire building was filled with smoke and the west side was consumed by flames when firefighters arrived around 9:30 p.m. Monday at the Saxony Manor apartments.
KENOSHA, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area births, Jan. 18

Michael Knauf and Taylor Kern announce the birth of their daughter Gracelyn Rayne, born Nov. 29, 2021. Gracelyn weighed 6 pounds. Sheldon and Morgan Wendler announce the birth of their daughter Rylee Rae, born at 8:52 p.m. Nov. 30, 2021. Rylee weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces. Zak and Michelle Kickhaver...
WAUSAU, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#More With Less
WausauPilot

Your letters: Reader calls for Wausau to do better clearing snow from sidewalks on both sides of the tracks

I am trying to understand why the city (of Wausau) has forced us to navigate poorly cleared sidewalks along Grand Avenue. It’s not like we haven’t had an eternity of experience to know how to manage snow on sidewalks. The rough geography of the remaining snow following brushing has made it difficult, even for the most seasoned sidewalk pounders, let alone those with mobility challenges.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Your letters: Take a close look at local candidates before voting

Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

No injuries reported in Merrill fire

No animals or humans were injured Thursday in a fire that broke out at Blue Haven Stables in Merrill, Fire Chief Josh Klug said in a news release. The Merrill Fire Department responded at about 9:20 p.m. to the property at N437 Blue Haven Lane in the town of Scott for a reported structure fire. Upon arrival, crews reported seeing flames coming out of the windows of an outbuilding, which housed an apartment, Klug said.
MERRILL, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
News Break
Politics
WausauPilot

City green lights Wausau Fire grant application to address staffing deficiencies

A discussion over firefighter staffing began in November when the Public Health and Safety Committee recommended hiring at least nine new firefighter paramedics. In December, the Human Resources Committee followed by recommending hiring 12 staffers, an increase Committee members said would allow for time off on each crew, help control overtime and allow employees adequate time in the calendar for paid time off.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Merrill Fire outfits paramedics with new ballistic vests

MERRILL – Merrill Fire Department recently purchased new ballistic vests for its paramedics to wear on potentially high threat EMS calls, replacing the outdated, hard-to-maintain ballistic vests the department had been using, the Merrill Fire Department announced this week. In addition to active shooter scenarios, paramedics will wear the...
MERRILL, WI
WausauPilot

National Guard to staff Wisconsin hospitals, nursing homes

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin National Guard troops will help fill staffing shortages at the state’s hospitals and nursing homes over the coming weeks due a surge in COVID-19 patients, Gov. Tony Evers announced Thursday. The governor said troops are being trained as certified nursing assistants. About 50...
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

Your letters: Wisconsin faces permanent one-party control of the Legislature

Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy