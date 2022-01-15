Protesters clash with Greek police over university eviction

Peers are being urged to back an amendment to a controversial bill that campaigners say could prohibit large-scale demonstrations from taking place in Westminster.The House of Lords on Monday will consider the Police Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill which has sparked “Kill the Bill” protests across the country.Campaigners have argued that, without changes, the right to peaceful protest could be curbed by the legislation.Protests are meant to make an impact - and that is something this Government does not seem to want to allowDominic GrieveThey are pushing for the upper chamber to back an amendment drafted by former...

ADVOCACY ・ 2 DAYS AGO